Colts trying to plot (Jonathan) Taylor-made plan for rushing champ

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Matt Ryan first noticed Jonathan Taylor's natural instincts on Indianapolis Colts game film.
One play proved Taylor is even more impressive in person.
At Indy's first training camp practice last week, Ryan got a glimpse into this season's possibilities when his new running back caught a screen pass, quickly turned up the field and left defenders in his wake.
Even Ryan, who has seemingly seen everything over a 14-year career, did a double take.
“He made a cut that you just don’t see and his explosion out of the cut, to me, was an eye-opener,” Ryan said. “You can watch as much tape as you want, but it’s different to see it in person. You think he’s really good, then you show up and you think he’s better than you thought."
Turning heads, drawing raves and surprising teammates has become an annual tradition for Taylor ever since he won the starting job at Wisconsin in 2017.
The true freshman started 13 of 14 games and finished with 1,977 yards that year before topping the 2,000-yard mark each of the next two seasons. He's one of three major college players with multiple entries in the 2,000-yard club and could become the first to do it three times in their combined college and pro careers.
Still, Taylor slid into the second round of the 2020 draft as critics warned about his lack of vision, penchant for fumbling and the toll 926 college carries could take on his body.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard, also a Badgers alum, didn't buy it.
He saw Taylor as a smart, workhorse back, capable of making home run plays and becoming a strong voice in the locker room. It didn't take Taylor long to make Ballard look like a genius.
Taylor replaced the injured Marlon Mack in Indy's 2020 season opener and finished the season by rushing for a single-game franchise-record 253 yards as he went over the 1,000-yard mark.
Last season, even with defenses loading up against Taylor, he still rushed for a league-high 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding another 360 yards and two scores through the air — including the 76-yard screen pass he turned into a TD at Baltimore.
The question now is what will Taylor do for an encore?
He'll continue battling two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry to claim the title of best back in the league and the AFC South. And Indy believes Ryan's presence could back defenses off the line of scrimmage.
“That’s the thought, but you never really know what teams are going to do,” Taylor said this spring. “So you need to prepare in the offseason to face eight, nine, in your case, 16-man boxes. You need to prepare for those things in the offseason, during camp so no matter what happens — whether we face those loaded boxes or not — we’re equipped and prepared and ready to handle them.”
Numbers and honors don't motivate the 23-year-old Taylor, though. He's a perfectionist, always looking for a way to stay ahead of the competition.
During previous offseasons, he focused on refining his pass-catching and pass protection skills. This year, he prepared for a heavier workload than the 372 touches he had last season.
Of course the guy once admitted to Harvard also gets innovative with his workouts.
Yoga became part of his college workout routine and last year he added cold-weather training. This year, Taylor invested in Strive, a technology company that helps athletes achieve and maintain peak performance with workouts based on muscle data. The hope is it will make him more productive and healthier.
“You always prepare, I don’t want to say for the worst, but the most you can possibly do,” Taylor said. “My parents always say better to have and not need rather than to need and not have. So if you come into this building at camp time, fully ready to go for any situation, you’ll be prepared for your workload to increase.”
Taylor would like to expand the schedule to include a championship run.
It's the one glaring omission on Taylor's resume. Despite winning two New Jersey state titles in track and field, he never won a Big Ten title with the Badgers, never appeared in the College Football Playoff and still has not won an NFL playoff game.
So while Taylor spent the offseason reviewing game film to see what he could have done better in 2021 to continue improving this season, Ryan was watching to figure out how he could best utilize Taylor's uncanny talent.
“My brother was up here at practice Saturday and he was like, ‘Man, it was amazing to watch that guy go through the little ropes they run through at the beginning,’” Ryan said. "He’s like, ‘It’s just different, you watch him and the movement is different. Those other guys are doing great behind him but he (Taylor) is another level.’ He’s special.”
Taylor's Top 5: The best Jonathan Taylor performances of his Wisconsin Badgers career
5. 2019 vs. No. 18 Iowa
Date and place: Nov. 9, 2019, Camp Randall Stadium
Performance: 31 carries, 250 yards, long run of 42 yards; 1 catch, 8 yards
Result: Badgers win 24-22
Breakdown: Stunningly, a game in which Taylor didn’t score a touchdown needed to be included on this list.
Badgers legend Ron Dayne was at Camp Randall that day as the program honored the 20-year anniversary of the 1999 Rose Bowl team. Taylor and Dayne spoke on the sideline before the game, and Taylor proceeded to put on a Dayne-like performance. Taylor’s 250 yards were the most Iowa’s allowed to a single rusher since Dayne in 1999.
Taylor rushed seven times for 45 yards to set up a short touchdown pass just before halftime. His 36-yard run helped set up what became the winning field goal in the fourth quarter, and his 42-yard run on UW’s last possession helped ice the game for the Badgers. Iowa’s rushing defense entered the game allowing less than 100 yards per game.
4. 2018 vs. Nebraska
Date and place: Oct. 6, 2018, Camp Randall Stadium
Performance: 23 carries, 221 yards, three touchdowns, long run of 88 yards
Result: Badgers win 41-24
Breakdown: Even after he torched them as a freshman, the Cornhuskers didn’t find a way to slow down Taylor.
He punched in a short touchdown midway through the second quarter to help Wisconsin build a 14-3 lead, and then he had 41 yards and a score on the Badgers’ opening drive of the third quarter. The Badgers were already comfortably in the lead when Taylor broke free on the longest rush of his career.
He took a handoff up the middle, ran through a tackle, stiff-armed a safety, and sprinted for an 88-yard score that nixed any chance Nebraska had to get back into the game.
Taylor didn’t post a negative-yard rush in the game, and was the leader of a 370-yard rushing effort against Nebraska that day.
3. 2019 vs. No. 11 Michigan
Date and place: Sept. 21, 2019, Camp Randall Stadium
Performance: 23 carries, 203 yards, three touchdowns, long run of 72 yards; 1 catch, 5 yards
Result: Badgers win 35-14
Breakdown: The astounding thing about Taylor’s dominant showing against a talented Wolverines team? He didn’t play the second quarter, and was taken out early in the fourth.
After carrying for 51 yards on the Badgers’ first drive and busting through the line for a 72-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, Taylor was sidelined by cramps. Still, he came back in the second half and continued to pound the Michigan defense.
Taylor posted 34 more yards to set up a short score in the third quarter that put UW up 35-0, and he had 26 more yards on four carries before being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter.
He didn’t have a single negative-yard rush in the game, and he converted an early fourth-and-1 from the Badgers’ 34-yard line that set the tone for the rest of the game.
2. 2017 at Nebraska
Date and place: Oct. 7, 2017, Memorial Stadium
Performance: 25 carries, 249 yards, two touchdowns, long run of 75 yards
Result: Badgers win 38-17
Breakdown: Consider this game Taylor’s true breakout performance of his exceptional freshman season.
Sure, he’d put up 223 yards and three touchdowns at home against Florida Atlantic three weeks prior, but in his first road game against a Big Ten opponent, Taylor was masterful.
He answered a long touchdown pass from the Cornhuskers with a 75-yard scoring run late in the second quarter. Once Nebraska tied the game in the third quarter, UW put the ball in Taylor’s hands six times on the ensuing drive and he picked up 51 yards. He had 40 yards and a touchdown on six carries the next drive, which was his last of the day.
This was the beginning of a historic career Taylor had against the Cornhuskers — in three games, he had 74 carries, 674 yards and seven touchdowns.
1. 2018 at Purdue
Date and place: Nov. 17, 2018, Ross-Ade Stadium
Performance: 33 carries, 321 yards, three touchdowns, long run of 80 yards
Result: Badgers win 47-44 in triple overtime
Breakdown: Taylor was already one of the best backs in college football by the time this game kicked off, but he reached legend status by the time it was over.
His 33 rushes and 321 yards are career-highs entering the Rose Bowl, and he put the Badgers on his back to avoid a loss at Purdue. He had just 74 yards in the first half and UW was trailing 10-3 at the break. Taylor kicked off the second half with an 80-yard rushing score, and when the Badgers got the ball back down a touchdown with 5:01 to play in regulation, his gain of 35 yards set off a quick scoring drive.
In overtime, Taylor took over. He rushed for a 12-yard score in the first OT, started the second with a 22-yard gain that set up a touchdown, and then won the game for UW with runs of 8 and 17 yards in the third.
The 321 yards are the third-most in a game for a UW back.