Cold reality? Packers must capitalize on home-weather advantage in final weeks

GREEN BAY — Practice had been over for nearly 45 minutes. Elgton Jenkins had been in the locker room for at least a half-hour.

And yet, there the Green Bay Packers left guard stood, still wearing the snug-fitting, head-face-and-neck-protecting insulated Balaclava he’d donned beneath his helmet throughout the outdoor portion of practice.

Presumably, Jenkins took it off eventually. But come kickoff of Monday night’s prime-time matchup between the Packers and Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field — with AccuWeather projecting a kickoff temperature of 18 degrees or colder, and with a windchill factor that’ll make it feel like 4 degrees — you can rest assured he’ll be wearing it again.

“Oh yeah,” Jenkins said, his smile partly obscured by the fabric covering his chin. “I’m putting this on."

What he won’t be wearing, of course, will be sleeves under his jersey, because tough-guy offensive linemen in Green Bay don’t do that wimpy sort of thing, no matter how bitterly cold it might be — even if Jenkins doesn’t necessarily agree with the sleeve-shaming that has gone on in his room.

Jenkins said if rookie Zach Tom, who’s set to start at left tackle with David Bakhtiari still recovering from an emergency appendectomy, wants to wear sleeves, he will be teased but permitted to do so.

“As a rookie, I was told I can’t wear sleeves and they harped on that so much. Now, we don’t wear sleeves,” the fourth-year lineman explained. “But on the sidelines, I do put the jacket on because I want to stay warm. I feel like Superman (or) Batman, when you do take the cape off and go out there and perform.”

While also freezing your tuchus off.

“I think anytime the weather gets cold and the field gets cold, naturally guys don’t move maybe at the same speed. I feel like on our field, we have the advantage,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “That’s always been an advantage. I can’t put a specific finger on it. Most of us are not from here, but we just get a little bit better used to being in the cold.

“I love when the weather turns, and we get to have some Packer football weather.”

But that theoretical advantage hasn’t always translated to Packers victories.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Packers are 4-4 in games with Rodgers at quarterback when the kickoff temperature is 15 degrees or colder. That includes the team’s playoff loss to San Francisco last January, when it was 14 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of 0.

“I’m not going to lie. It’s cold, man. It’s cold,” said outside linebacker Justin Hollins, a Texas native who played college football at Oregon and whom the Packers claimed on waivers from the Rams last month.

“We came out here (in the 2020 playoffs) and it was cold. You for sure seen your breath and everyone had to put Vaseline on. I couldn’t feel my toes. But at the end of the day we have to go out there and do a job. Whether you’re a visitor, home team, it doesn’t matter. You’ve still got to go out there and do the best you can to try to win a game.”

Rodgers, who turned 39 on Dec. 2, insisted this week that the cold doesn’t bother him any more now than it did when he was younger. His predecessor, Brett Favre, saw his mystical cold-weather powers desert him in 2007, his final season in Green Bay before his on-again, off-again retirement opened the door for Rodgers to take over as the starter.

Not only did Favre play poorly in an NFC Championship Game overtime loss to the New York Giants when the Lambeau Field kickoff temperature was minus-1 (with a wind chill of minus-23), but a month earlier in a loss to the Chicago Bears, Favre looked like he wanted to be anywhere but Soldier Field.

While the official kickoff weather (16 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of minus-18) wasn’t statistically worse than the NFC title game would be, the Windy City’s gusts off Lake Michigan made the then 38-year-old Favre so miserable that it seemed like he’d stay bundled up in a heavy sideline jacket even after the play-clock began ticking.

“I don’t blame him. I was trying to chart plays and my fingers were shaking so bad, in the second quarter I said, ‘I can’t even write at this point,’” Rodgers recalled.

“I don’t know if you ever like it a lot. I just think you just get pretty good at dealing with it. I enjoy it. There’s a physicality to it, a mental toughness that comes into a play that I think as a competitor you enjoy. (So), I don’t feel like the older I’ve gotten, the colder it feels.”

With his team needing to win its final four games to finish 9-8 and have a realistic chance of reaching the postseason, Rodgers knows that having three of those games at home should be an advantage. The Packers’ only remaining road game will be their Christmas Day trip to face the Miami Dolphins in South Florida on Saturday.

Rodgers’ hope is that this year’s team can do what he recalls the 2014 team did in the cold: Get ahead early, demoralize visiting teams and win going away.

“Especially later in the season when teams have (poor) records and there’s different motivations and things to play for, it can definitely (happen) if you start fast,” Rodgers said. “(That) ’14 (season) comes to mind because we were so good at home that year and we scored so many points in the first half, I did feel like there were times that year where we got into the second quarter, third quarter and teams were excited about getting back on the bus.”