GREEN BAY — Randall Cobb’s offseason vacation plans took a hit, but it was a small price to pay for the Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver to get his troublesome right ankle to feel much better.
Cobb confirmed Friday that he had minor surgery on the ankle six weeks ago in which a small piece of cartilage that “was giving me some problems” was removed.
“Obviously not that big of a deal. But I’m feeling a lot better than I did before,” Cobb said. “I feel really good.”
Good enough that Cobb was able to be cleared in time for the start of training camp on Thursday, and he’s worked through the first two days of practice in his customary spot with the No. 1 offense, without any limitations. Cobb said he had noted foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who joined Packers team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie’s Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics practice last year, perform the surgery shortly after organized team activity practices ended.
“That changed my plans immediately,” Cobb said, adding that the surgery was not “invasive.”
“We figured it would be better to get it done now instead of having this linger throughout the season.”
The procedure meant Cobb had to scuttle his plans to spend his pre-training camp vacation working out in California, so he and wife, Aiyda, spent that time in Green Bay instead. That allowed him to work with the team’s strength and conditioning staff the entire time, and meant the only worry he had as camp began was getting his wind back to where it needed to be.
“He looks great,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday.
Perry not concerned
Outside linebacker Nick Perry wasn’t quite as willing to discuss the details of his own ankle surgery, which he also underwent during the offseason. Unlike Cobb, Perry had his surgery right after the season ended, did not take part in any of the OTA or minicamp practices, and now has opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list after failing his physical when he arrived for camp.
Both McCarthy and Perry said they’re not concerned about him being ready for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago, but it’s unclear when Perry will be cleared to practice during camp or how much preseason work he’ll get.
“For me, it’s not about what I want right now. Getting cleared by the doctors and just to make sure I’m ready to go is the biggest priority,” Perry said. “(I think) I’m ready to go, but we’ve just got to ease into this one.
“I feel fine. I feel great. The biggest thing for me right now is just controlling what I can control. But at the end of the day, they’re putting a plan together to make sure that I will be ready for Game 1.”
Perry said his ankle bothered him throughout last season, when he registered only seven sacks in the first year of a five-year, $59 million deal that included an $18 million guaranteed signing bonus and came after an 11-sack season in 2016. He also dealt with a broken hand, which forced him to play wearing a club cast, and a shoulder injury while playing in only 12 of 16 games. Perry’s ankle became enough of an issue late in the season that he left the team’s must-win game at Carolina because of it.
Perry said because he’s in a new system under new coordinator Mike Pettine, he needs to get some preseason game action to better grasp the scheme.
“Oh, yeah. I think it’s important to get that down,” Perry said. “The main thing for me right now is just (digging) into the playbook and just making sure I understand the ins and outs from a classroom setting. And I’ll have my moments and my opportunities to translate that over onto the field.”
Word up
That Pettine’s speech to the team on Wednesday got quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ attention — the star quarterback went out of his way to bring the speech up in his session with reporters Thursday — was music to McCarthy’s ears. That’s exactly what he was hoping for when he decided to have both Pettine and offensive coordinator Joe Philbin address the entire team when camp began.
“I did something different this year … I thought it was important for the coordinators to speak to the whole team,” McCarthy said. “I wanted the offensive guys to see Mike talk and just give his overview, the approach on defense. No different with Joe, I wanted the defense to hear him. Then we let (special teams coordinator) Ron (Zook) talk again because I didn’t want him to feel left out. But I thought all three guys did a great job.”
Extra points
Starting left guard Lane Taylor, who also had offseason ankle surgery, took his first 11-on-11 snaps with the No. 1 offense Friday after easing back into action a day earlier. … Linebacker Blake Martinez snuffed out the No. 1 offense’s 2-minute drill during practice, picking off a desperate Rodgers pass on fourth down from the 12-yard line. Rodgers had no one open and underthrew the ball to Jimmy Graham across the middle where Martinez snagged it at the goal line. … The No. 3 offense got the better of the defense, capping their 2-minute drill with a DeShone Kizer touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan. … … Quinten Rollins, who is coming off a ruptured Achilles’, was the fourth cornerback in the top dime defense Friday, along with Kevin King, Tramon Williams and Davon House. … Today will be the team’s first padded practice of training camp, and Martinez, for one, is excited. “I can’t wait to get pads on,” he said. “Until you get the pads on, those are the real plays and you can really mark them up as interceptions, TFLs (tackles for loss), sacks, those sort of things.”