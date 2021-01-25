Coaching blunders, Aaron Jones' fumble, Kevin King’s mistakes too much for Packers to overcome

“I blame us as coaches for putting our guys in that situation. That’s inexcusable. That should not have happened. So, we’ve got to take a look at it, do some self-reflection, and try to figure out ways on how that can’t happen again.”

King was part of another crucial play that came after another questionable coaching decision: LaFleur’s decision to kick a field goal with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in the game. After Mason Crosby’s 26-yarder made it 31-26, the Packers defense got the Bucs to a third-and-4 from the Tampa Bay 37-yard line with 1:46 left. Brady threw wide across the middle to rookie receiver Tyler Johnson, with King trailing in coverage. In a game where only five other total penalties were called (for 23 total yards), King was flagged for a 15-yard pass-interference penalty, essentially dashing the Packers’ remaining hopes.

“I was pretty surprised, just based on how the game went,” LaFleur said of the penalty. “I felt like there was multiple plays throughout the course of the game that they were letting us play.”

LaFleur said he hadn’t seen the replay of the play, which did show King tugging at the back of Johnson’s jersey. King, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, was not among the players who did Zoom video calls with reporters after the game.