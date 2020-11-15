Close call: Green Bay Packers narrowly avoid letdown against struggling Jacksonville Jaguars

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as the Green Bay Packers overcame numerous mistakes to rally for a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Rodgers put the Packers (7-2) ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville (1-8), which lost its eighth straight. Jacksonville’s James Robinson rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries.

Cole became the first Jaguar ever to score on a punt return and a reception in the same game, as well as the first player from any team ever to accomplish that feat against the Packers.

Jacksonville’s first drive after Adams’ touchdown stalled at midfield, but Jacksonville got the ball back on its 46 with 2:25 left after a 30-yard punt by JK Scott that followed a third-and-1 stop of Aaron Jones.