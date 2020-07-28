Citing COVID-19 concerns, new Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess opts out of 2020 season

If the Packers want to add someone else with Funchess out of the equation, one option could be ex-Bears and Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, who had 29 receptions for 353 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Bears and played in a version of the Packers’ offensive system when he was with the Falcons in 2016. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the Falcons' quarterbacks coach at the time.

Asked in May what he knew about Funchess midway through the team’s virtual offseason program, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said: “Right now with our situation, everybody’s been secluded, but very excited to have Funchess on our team, and very excited to get to know him and see what he can bring. Right now, it’s kind of hard to say. He’s been in the league for a lot of years, and I’ve known of him and seen him, but I think until I get the opportunity to truly meet him — I haven’t even gotten to meet him yet, due to the situation — I think that’s when we’re going to find out where he’s going to fit. But excited to have him here.”