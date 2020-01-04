Christian McCaffrey named All-Pro at 2 positions; former Badger Ryan Ramczyk makes 1st team

Christian McCaffrey’s versatility and superb statistics helped him to a rare double: The Carolina Panthers running back made The Associated Press’ NFL All-Pro Team at two positions Friday.

McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching a phenomenal 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four TDs. He became the third player in NFL history to finish with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

That so impressed the 50 members of a nationwide media panel who regularly cover the NFL for McCaffrey to be voted the first-team running back and the top flex player. The flex position was created in 2016 to reward players who epitomize the way offense is now played.

“It means a lot,’’ says McCaffrey, a third-year pro. ”It is a big honor and that is something that you don’t work hard for it, but when it comes you are really grateful and appreciative.”

McCaffrey’s achievement was complemented by the unanimous selections of New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore. It’s the second straight season both made the squad, Thomas doing it with an NFL-record 149 catches, Gilmore anchoring the league’s top-ranked defense.