Chiefs will have patchwork O-line protecting Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl

“We say it every year: These are long seasons. It's a battle of attrition,” Veach said. “It's not a question of ‘if' but ‘when’ the next guy steps up. We have superstars at the top, but we know as the season goes on, guys like Remmers — those guys keep seasons going, and those guys are going to be called up, they train and prepare and work their tails off.”

They'd better be prepared. The Buccaneers had the league's fourth-best pass rush during the regular season, wreaked havoc on the Packers' Aaron Rodgers in the NFC championship and has piled up seven sacks in three postseason games.

One thing the Chiefs have going for them? The guy taking the snap.

Mahomes has one of the quickest releases of any quarterback in the NFL, and his ability to identify blitzes, manipulate the snap count and keep defenses off balance should take some of the pressure off those five guys protecting him.

Mahomes also should be more mobile than he was in the AFC title game, when a toe injury slowed him ever-so slightly.