Chiefs unanimous No. 1, Packers up to No. 3 in AP Pro32 poll

Russell Wilson, another QB off to an outstanding start, and the Seattle Seahawks climbed a spot to reach No. 2 in the poll.

"With a record 14 touchdown passes through the first three weeks of the season, Russell Wilson has been the definition of an MVP so far," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

"The only downside of his performance is that he's almost required to play this well for his team to win, as the Seattle defense has given up nearly 500 yards per game."

And the Green Bay Packers also gained a spot to reach No. 3. The Packers will look to stay unbeaten when they close out Week 4 by hosting the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

"Aaron Rodgers is off to a spectacular start, and the Packers get out of the gate at 3-0, looking very much like an early Super Bowl contender," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained at No. 6 and are scheduled to face the Tennessee Titans, who moved up three spots to No. 8, in the only matchup of 3-0 teams.