Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers, Bills keep top 4 spots in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — With nearly all NFL teams already a quarter of the way through the regular season, there are four teams off to a 4-0 start: the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills.
And those teams maintained the top four spots in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
The defending champion Chiefs received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"Not a vintage performance from Patrick Mahomes, whose two touchdown passes traveled a total of about 2 yards," Newsday's Bob Glauber said of the Chiefs' win over the New England Patriots on Monday night.
"Still good enough to beat the Patriots to keep Kansas City unbeaten, and still good enough to complement a very, very good defense."
The Seahawks followed at No. 2. Their 4-0 start is the second in franchise history. The previous time was in 2013 when they won the Super Bowl.
The Packers are No. 3 and enter their bye week after dominating winless Atlanta 30-16 on Monday night.
"Aaron Rodgers seems totally content with (coach Matt) LaFleur's play calling," said Fox Sports' John Czarnecki.
The AFC East-leading Bills remained at No. 4 after holding off the Las Vegas Raiders.
"You could not have overestimated the leap Josh Allen would make in his third NFL season," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.
"Buoyed by the addition of Stefon Diggs, Allen has thrown for 12 TDs and is completing more than 70% of his passes as the 4-0 Bills sit in the driver's seat of the AFC East."
The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) slipped from a fourth-place tie last week to No. 5.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee, who are the league's remaining unbeaten teams at 3-0, were scheduled to play last week, but had the game moved to Oct. 25 after the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak last week. The Steelers remained at No. 6 and the Titans gained a spot to No. 7. The Titans will hope to return to the field this week as they are scheduled to host the Bills on Sunday.
"One of the NFL's biggest stories this season is about to unfold - How do the undefeated Titans (3-0) regroup after the COVID outbreak at team headquarters?" asked Alex Marvez of SiriusXM.
The Los Angeles Rams inched up a spot to No. 8 and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up one place to No. 9.
"The Bucs appear to be getting better every week," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
"The injury to (tight end) O.J. Howard is painful, but they still have Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate at the position."
The Patriots slipped three spots to round out the top 10 after their 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 28, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12)
4
0
0
384
1
2. Seattle Seahawks
4
0
0
366
2
3. Green Bay Packers
4
0
0
363
3
4. Buffalo Bills
4
0
0
340
4
5. Baltimore Ravens
3
1
0
334
4
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
3
0
0
329
6
7. Tennessee Titans
3
0
0
302
8
8. Los Angeles Rams
3
1
0
288
9
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3
1
0
282
10
10. New England Patriots
2
2
0
278
7
11. New Orleans Saints
2
2
0
266
11
12. Indianapolis Colts
3
1
0
261
16
13. Cleveland Browns
3
1
0
240
18
14. San Francisco 49ers
2
2
0
215
12
15. Chicago Bears
3
1
0
213
13
16. Las Vegas Raiders
2
2
0
204
15
17. Arizona Cardinals
2
2
0
203
14
18. Carolina Panthers
2
2
0
192
20
19. Dallas Cowboys
1
3
0
154
17
20. Philadelphia Eagles
1
2
1
150
26
21. Los Angeles Chargers
1
3
0
135
19
22. Minnesota Vikings
1
3
0
126
27
23. Cincinnati Bengals
1
2
1
120
28
24. Miami Dolphins
1
3
0
104
22
25. Detroit Lions
1
3
0
100
20
26. Washington Football Team
1
3
0
82
24
27. Jacksonville Jaguars
1
3
0
79
25
28. Denver Broncos
1
3
0
71
30
29. Atlanta Falcons
0
4
0
61
29
30. Houston Texans
0
4
0
57
22
31. New York Giants
0
4
0
25
31
32. New York Jets
0
4
0
12
32
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, John Clayton, John Czarnecki, Tony Dungy, Bob Glauber, Rick Gosselin, Pat Kirwan, Jeff Legwold, Alex Marvez, Jim Miller, Jenny Vrentas, Charean Williams.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!