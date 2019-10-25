GREEN BAY — Davante Adams is unlikely to play in Sunday night’s prime-time matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Green Bay Packers stopped short of ruling their No. 1 wide receiver out on Friday afternoon.
Consistent with what both Adams and head coach Matt LaFleur said during the week — that Adams would be a game-time decision as he continues his comeback from the turf toe injury he suffered against Philadelphia on Sept. 26 — the Packers listed Adams as doubtful, which at least leaves some glimmer of hope that he might play.
“He didn’t practice today but there is time,” LaFleur said after Friday’s practice, during which Adams ran a handful of routes at half-speed but was officially listed as a non-participant. “He’s progressing. We’ll see.”
The Packers' tight end enters Sunday night’s prime-time matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs coming off his most productive game this season.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs officially ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes out, after his limited participation in practice earlier in the week had raised the specter of him playing despite the dislocated kneecap he suffered in the Chiefs’ last game on Oct. 17.
“He just wasn’t ready,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters in Kansas City. “He needs a little bit of time here.”
The Chiefs will also be without the entire left side of their offensive line, with left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) both being ruled out. Kansas City also ruled out starting defensive end Frank Clark (neck), starting defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb).
While unlikely to have Adams, the Packers are the healthier of the two teams heading into Sunday night.
Center Corey Linsley, who sat out Thursday’s in-pads practice with back soreness, returned to work Friday and is expected to play. LaFleur said on Friday that Linsley’s absence was merely “precautionary.” Nevertheless, Linsley is officially questionable on the injury report.
The unit delivered a season-best performance in Sunday's 42-24 victory over the Raiders.
Starting safety Darnell Savage, who hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury at Dallas on Oct. 6, is officially listed as questionable but appears on track to play.
Tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) did not practice Friday after practicing on a limited basis earlier in the week, so he appears likely to miss his third straight game.
Asked Friday how much say an injured player has in playing, LaFleur replied, “I think it’s case-by-case. We’re never going to put a guy at further risk. If the doctors are saying no, there’s a reason they’re saying no. You have to protect these guys from themselves because they’re competitors by nature. I’d say a majority, if not every one of these guys, wants to be out there. But sometimes you have to make decisions that are in the best interest long term.”