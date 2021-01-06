Chiefs, Packers, Bills are top 3 in final AP Pro32 poll

The Chiefs and Packers each earned byes and will get some rest this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills stayed at No. 3. The Bills will open the playoffs on Saturday when they host the Indianapolis Colts, who remained at No. 10 in the poll.

"No team has more momentum entering the postseason than the Bills, who secured the AFC's No. 2 seed with a 56-26 rout of Miami," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

"Josh Allen only needed one half to throw three touchdowns, putting a flourish on the best regular season for a Bills quarterback."

The New Orleans Saints stayed at No. 4 and will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"The top four teams look like Super Bowl contenders," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

"The Bills have played the best lately and go into the postseason as the hottest team in the AFC if not the NFL, but the Super Bowl is going to go through Kansas City. Until someone knocks off the Chiefs, they are the favorites."

The Bears didn't lose any ground at No. 14 despite their 35-16 loss to the Packers.

The NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks and the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers followed at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.