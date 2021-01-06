 Skip to main content
Chiefs, Packers, Bills are top 3 in final AP Pro32 poll
Chiefs, Packers, Bills are top 3 in final AP Pro32 poll

Packers Bears Football

Packers running back Aaron Jones is congratulated by Aaron Rodgers and Corey Linsley after running for a touchdown in the second half against the Bears on Sunday in Chicago.

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — The playoff field is set and the race to the Super Bowl begins.

Thirteen other teams are trying to replace the Kansas City Chiefs as champions of the NFL.

However, none was able to knock off the Chiefs in the final AP Pro32 poll of the 2020 regular season.

There was very little movement in the top part of the poll as the Chiefs finished No. 1. They received 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers kept their spot at No. 2 and got the remaining first-place vote for 368 points.

"Aaron Rodgers likely surpassed Patrick Mahomes down the stretch in the MVP race, capping a brilliant regular season that featured an NFL-best 48 touchdown passes and just five interceptions," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

"Brilliant stuff from a 37-year-old quarterback who's at the top of his game at just the right time for a Green Bay team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations."

The Chiefs and Packers each earned byes and will get some rest this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills stayed at No. 3. The Bills will open the playoffs on Saturday when they host the Indianapolis Colts, who remained at No. 10 in the poll.

"No team has more momentum entering the postseason than the Bills, who secured the AFC's No. 2 seed with a 56-26 rout of Miami," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

"Josh Allen only needed one half to throw three touchdowns, putting a flourish on the best regular season for a Bills quarterback."

The New Orleans Saints stayed at No. 4 and will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"The top four teams look like Super Bowl contenders," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

"The Bills have played the best lately and go into the postseason as the hottest team in the AFC if not the NFL, but the Super Bowl is going to go through Kansas City. Until someone knocks off the Chiefs, they are the favorites."

The Bears didn't lose any ground at No. 14 despite their 35-16 loss to the Packers.

The NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks and the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers followed at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

Both teams will host division rivals in the playoffs. The Seahawks will face the Rams on Saturday. The teams split their two meetings in the regular season, but the Seahawks won the most recent matchup, in Week 16. The Rams moved up two spots to No. 11 after knocking out the Arizona Cardinals.

The Steelers host the Browns, who stayed at No. 12 in the poll. The Browns beat the Steelers last weekend to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season. They will head to Heinz Field on Sunday night to close out wild-card weekend and will be without coach Kevin Stefanski after he and two players and two other coaching staff members all tested positive for COVID-19.

"Steelers have found their edge in the final two games, should be scary in the playoffs," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

The Baltimore Ravens, the third team from the AFC North to make the playoffs, stayed at No. 7 and will face the Tennessee Titans in the postseason for the second consecutive year.

"As his unit continues to set records, how Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman isn't at or near the top of the interview list among potential head coaching candidates is mind-boggling," said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.

"His system is unconventional by NFL standards - which is a good thing - and Roman has now successfully developed two young quarterbacks into top-tier players in Lamar Jackson and Colin Kaepernick back when he was with San Francisco."

The Titans, who remained at No. 9 in the poll, upset the favored Ravens last year in the playoffs on their way to the AFC championship game.

The only team in the top 10 to lose any ground was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who slipped from a tie for seventh into eighth place despite closing out the regular season with a rout of the Atlanta Falcons. Tom Brady will play his first postseason game for the Buccaneers at Washington on Saturday night.

Washington, which finished 7-9 and won the NFC East, moved up a spot to No. 16 after topping Philadelphia in the last game of the regular season and was the lowest-ranked team to make the playoffs.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 4, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11)

14

2

0

382

1

2. Green Bay Packers (1)

13

3

0

368

2

3. Buffalo Bills

13

3

0

364

3

4. New Orleans Saints

12

4

0

349

4

5. Seattle Seahawks

12

4

0

324

5

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

12

4

0

315

6

7. Baltimore Ravens

11

5

0

313

7

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11

5

0

310

7

9. Tennessee Titans

11

5

0

293

9

10. Indianapolis Colts

11

5

0

277

10

11. Los Angeles Rams

10

6

0

261

13

12. Cleveland Browns

11

5

0

260

12

13. Miami Dolphins

10

6

0

232

11

14. Chicago Bears

8

8

0

229

14

15. Arizona Cardinals

8

8

0

207

15

16. Washington Football Team

7

9

0

191

17

17. Las Vegas Raiders

8

8

0

189

16

18. Los Angeles Chargers

7

9

0

175

17

19. San Francisco 49ers

6

10

0

168

19

20. Minnesota Vikings

7

9

0

155

21

21. New England Patriots

7

9

0

151

21

22. New York Giants

6

10

0

134

24

23. Dallas Cowboys

6

10

0

111

20

24. Carolina Panthers

5

11

0

109

23

25. Denver Broncos

5

11

0

103

25

26. Atlanta Falcons

4

12

0

84

27

27. Philadelphia Eagles

4

11

1

68

26

27. Houston Texans

4

12

0

68

29

29. Detroit Lions

5

11

0

56

30

30. Cincinnati Bengals

4

11

1

52

28

31. New York Jets

2

14

0

26

31

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

1

15

0

12

32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, John Clayton, John Czarnecki, Tony Dungy, Bob Glauber, Rick Gosselin, Pat Kirwan, Jeff Legwold, Alex Marvez, Jim Miller, Jenny Vrentas, Charean Williams.

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.

