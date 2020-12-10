Chiefs move to top, Packers stay No. 4, get a 1st-place vote in AP Pro32 poll

The surging New Orleans Saints, who have won nine in a row, also gained a spot to No. 2 in the poll.

The Pittsburgh Steelers slipped from the top spot to No. 3 after their 23-17 loss to Washington on Monday. The Steelers have another tough matchup when they head to Buffalo to take on the AFC East-leading Bills on Sunday night in one of the top games of Week 14. The Bills remained at No. 5 in the poll.

The Green Bay Packers kept their spot at No. 4. The Packers earned the remaining first-place vote.

"(Quarterback Aaron) Rodgers is totally comfortable in (coach Matt) LaFleur's offense and he could be looking at his third MVP award," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

The Los Angeles Rams moved up two places to No. 6 after topping the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The Rams are scheduled to open Week 14 when they host the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The Cleveland Browns, who have won four in a row, jumped four places to No. 7. The Browns are scheduled to close Week 14 when they host the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

The Seattle Seahawks slipped two places to No. 8 after their loss to the short-handed New York Giants. The Giants and Washington lead the NFC East at 5-7.