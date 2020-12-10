Chiefs move to top, Packers stay No. 4, get a 1st-place vote in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are No. 1 again.
At least for this week.
After holding off the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs moved up a spot and regained the top place in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
The defending champs received 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 383 points in balloting Wednesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"Patrick Mahomes continues to solidify his case for a second regular-season MVP," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "In fact, it's getting to the point where it's not even close for second."
The Chiefs head to Florida on Sunday to take on the improving Miami Dolphins.
"The 2020 Dolphins have already exceeded expectations, but have only one victory (the Los Angeles Rams) against a team currently above .500," Sirius XM's Alex Marvez said.
"That's what makes Sunday's matchup against visiting Kansas City such an interesting measuring stick of how legitimate Miami is heading into a tough four-game stretch to end the season."
The surging New Orleans Saints, who have won nine in a row, also gained a spot to No. 2 in the poll.
The Pittsburgh Steelers slipped from the top spot to No. 3 after their 23-17 loss to Washington on Monday. The Steelers have another tough matchup when they head to Buffalo to take on the AFC East-leading Bills on Sunday night in one of the top games of Week 14. The Bills remained at No. 5 in the poll.
The Green Bay Packers kept their spot at No. 4. The Packers earned the remaining first-place vote.
"(Quarterback Aaron) Rodgers is totally comfortable in (coach Matt) LaFleur's offense and he could be looking at his third MVP award," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.
The Los Angeles Rams moved up two places to No. 6 after topping the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The Rams are scheduled to open Week 14 when they host the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
The Cleveland Browns, who have won four in a row, jumped four places to No. 7. The Browns are scheduled to close Week 14 when they host the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
The Seattle Seahawks slipped two places to No. 8 after their loss to the short-handed New York Giants. The Giants and Washington lead the NFC East at 5-7.
"Stop the presses: We can stop laughing at the NFC East," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "Washington and the Giants are playing like playoff contenders all of a sudden."
The Seahawks, tied with the Rams for first in their division, host New York's other team, the winless Jets on Sunday.
The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, tied for the top spot in the AFC South, round out the top 10. The Titans slipped two places to No. 9 after losing to the Browns, and the Colts fell a spot to No. 10 despite holding off the Houston Texans last week.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 2, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (11)
11
1
0
383
2
2. New Orleans Saints
10
2
0
366
3
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
11
1
0
357
1
4. Green Bay Packers (1)
9
3
0
349
4
5. Buffalo Bills
9
3
0
341
5
6. Los Angeles Rams
8
4
0
317
8
7. Cleveland Browns
9
3
0
300
11
8. Seattle Seahawks
8
4
0
290
6
9. Tennessee Titans
8
4
0
285
7
10. Indianapolis Colts
8
4
0
284
9
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
5
0
266
10
12. Miami Dolphins
8
4
0
259
12
13. Baltimore Ravens
7
5
0
247
13
14. Las Vegas Raiders
7
5
0
222
15
15. Arizona Cardinals
6
6
0
207
14
16. Minnesota Vikings
6
6
0
205
16
17. New England Patriots
6
6
0
197
18
18. New York Giants
5
7
0
186
20
19. Washington Football Team
5
7
0
166
25
20. San Francisco 49ers
5
7
0
157
17
21. Houston Texans
4
8
0
131
19
22. Carolina Panthers
4
8
0
123
21
23. Atlanta Falcons
4
8
0
122
22
24. Denver Broncos
4
8
0
110
24
25. Detroit Lions
5
7
0
108
28
26. Chicago Bears
5
7
0
95
22
27. Philadelphia Eagles
3
8
1
70
27
28. Los Angeles Chargers
3
9
0
65
26
29. Dallas Cowboys
3
9
0
52
29
30. Cincinnati Bengals
2
9
1
37
30
31. Jacksonville Jaguars
1
11
0
27
31
32. New York Jets
0
12
0
12
32
Voting panel
Vic Carucci, John Clayton, John Czarnecki, Tony Dungy, Bob Glauber, Rick Gosselin, Pat Kirwan, Jeff Legwold, Alex Marvez, Jim Miller, Jenny Vrentas, Charean Williams.
