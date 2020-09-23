Chiefs edged Ravens for top spot, Packers rise to No. 5 in AP Pro32 poll

The Seattle Seahawks moved up a spot to No. 3 after holding on for a 35-30 victory over the New England Patriots. Despite the loss on the road, the Patriots did not lose any ground and remained at No. 8.

The Green Bay Packers also inched up one place to No. 4 after handling the Detroit Lions 42-21. The Packers will try to go to 3-0 as they head to the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

"It's been a lot of fun," Packers running back Aaron Jones said Monday of his team's potent offense so far. "You come out as an offense, and that's what you want to do. You want to put points up, you want to score a lot of points, you want to be clicking on all cylinders and just having it run smooth."

The Saints had the biggest drop in the poll, falling from No. 3 to No. 10, after blowing an early 10-point lead and losing 34-24 in the Raiders' first game in Las Vegas on Monday night.

The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills jumped two spots to No. 5 after edging the Miami Dolphins 31-28. The Bills will host the No. 7 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the other matchup of 2-0 teams. The Rams also gained two spots after handling the Philadelphia Eagles 37-19.

The Eagles dropped two spots to No. 23 and host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the only Week 3 matchup of 0-2 teams.