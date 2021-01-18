Chiefs beat Browns to advance to AFC title game, but lose Patrick Mahomes to concussion

"It kind of knocked the wind out of him and everything else," Reid said after the game. "He's doing great right now, which is a real positive as we look at this. He passed all the deals he needed to pass and we'll see where it goes from here."

The momentum finally turned, the Browns began to lean heavily on their vaunted run game, which had produced just 18 yards in the first half. Nick Chubb converted on fourth down with a hard run, then Hunt followed another fourth-down conversion on the same drive by hitting the end zone against his former team to make it 22-17 with 11:07 to go.

It remained with Cleveland when Karl Joseph picked off Henne in the end zone a few minutes later, but the Chiefs stuffed Chubb on first down, forced an incompletion and ultimately made Cleveland punt.

Henne's gutsy scramble and Reid's equally daring fourth-down call kept the Browns from having another chance.

"It's a little different when your quarterback goes down, someone so important to your offense and your team," Kelce said, "but you have to throw it all into the same bucket of, 'When adversity hits, what are you going to do? Where does your mind go? Where do we go from here as a team?' We rallied around Chad, gave him some confidence, knowing we were out there making plays every single snap, just like if Pat was out there."