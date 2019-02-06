CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have axed a perk for season ticket holders that prompted one long-time participant, a Green Bay Packers fan, to sue the football team.

The "Pregame On-Field-Warm-Up Experience" allowed season ticket holders who had enough points to stand on the sidelines, watching the team gets ready for a home game at Soldier Field.

Last year, Bears season ticket holder and die-hard Packers fan Russell Beckman sued the team, alleging that in 2016, Bears officials refused him access to the sidelines before a Bears-Packers game if he wore the Packers' green-and-gold gear.

Beckman filed a lawsuit in federal court in Chicago against the Bears to force the team to allow him access to the field for special pregame experiences wearing his Packers gear, which includes, a Packers' jersey and hat and a neck-full of beads highlighting his substantial beard. Sometimes Beckman switches up his outfit, donning beard dye and a different hat. In previous football seasons, Beckman said he and a companion were allowed to stand on the edge of the playing field to observe the pregame warmups.

During a Jan. 11 hearing on the suit, Bears attorney Paul Greenwalt told the court, "The Bears' organization, as they often do, are changing their marketing mix for next year. And this program is one of the programs that is being eliminated." As a result, he said Beckman's lawsuit is moot, according to a court transcript of the hearing.

Last year, the Bears asked Judge Joan Gottschall to dismiss the case, a motion she denied. Gottschall has now given the Bears until mid-February to file a motion to dismiss the case.

The Bears declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Beckman lives in Mount Pleasant — about an hour drive north of Chicago — and holds Bears season tickets, the lawsuit said. Beckman said he was able to attend the pregame warmups in 2014 and 2015, often wearing a Packers' jersey and hat, green and yellow beads and with his beard dyed green.

The Bears sent Beckman an email before a Bears-Packers game warning in capital letters, "NO OPPOSING TEAM GEAR WILL BE ALLOWED," according to the lawsuit. He went in Packers apparel anyway and was turned away.

Beckman sent an email to Bears executives urging them to "stop coddling" the team by creating "segregated safe spaces for Bears fans," according to court records.

Beckman sought to have a temporary restraining order and injunction so he could wear Packers' attire at the pregame events while the lawsuit is being decided, but a judge denied the request.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.