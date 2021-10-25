Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19

Running back Damien Williams was the first to go on the list before the Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers and has since returned, as has wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, who missed the Packers game. Tight end Jimmy Graham and inside linebacker Caleb Johnson missed Sunday's game because they are on the list.

After the Week 7 game, Nagy said he would know more Sunday night about whether the Bears have to go into enhanced protocols to avoid a further outbreak.

"That's something that we're going to look into, to make sure that whatever we're doing, it's the smartest thing we can do," Nagy said. "It's stating the obvious that we've had a few that have come up, so what we need to do is make sure that we're doing everything we can to be smart, to continue to follow what we follow . and listen to what everybody tells us to do, meaning the league."

Unvaccinated players have stricter protocols than vaccinated players. That includes missing at least 10 days if they test positive for the virus and five days if they are deemed close contacts. Vaccinated players who test positive can return to the team after they return two negative tests within 24 hours and will not be deemed close contacts.