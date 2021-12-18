Chasing ‘Favrey’ — Aaron Rodgers goes from saying ‘Oh my God’ to Brett Favre’s TD record to the cusp of breaking it

When he first started, Rodgers’ name was nowhere to be found in the record book. The name most prominently listed in bold, black letters belonged to Brett Favre, his predecessor. And even after Rodgers took over for Favre in 2008, it still took him awhile to run his finger down the page and find his name.

“And by the time I was maybe a third- or fourth-year starter, my name was in black on some of those records as I’d started to put up some numbers,” Rodgers continued. “I remember looking at the number of touchdowns that Favrey had and thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m not even at 100 yet. How could I ever play long enough to be in this same category as that?’”

After a tumultuous offseason that made some — including himself — wonder if he’d ever throw another pass in a Packers uniform, Rodgers isn’t just in the same category as Favre when it comes to touchdown passes. He needs three TD tosses Sunday against the Ravens to tie Favre’s franchise career record of 442 and four to break it. He’s put himself on the verge of the record by throwing 27 touchdown passes this season, including four last week in a 45-30 victory over the rival Chicago Bears.