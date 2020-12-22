Chasing AFC South title, 10 wins not enough for Titans as they prep for Packers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans insist they aren't satisfied with much bigger goals than simply winning 10 games for the first time in 12 seasons.

They keep this up, returning to the AFC championship game could be only a stop on the way.

The Titans (10-4) are on an offensive run enjoyed by only four other teams in NFL history with five straight games with at least 420 yards and at least 30 points. They have to score a lot because the Tennessee defense is really good at coming up with turnovers, and that's about it.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill said the Titans understand this is when the good teams keep improving and separate themselves by staying focused on work. That's why the Titans are nitpicking the drives that didn't result in points in a 46-25 rout of Detroit.

“We’re going to try to find a way to win each drive, to finish in the end zone, and if it takes 30-plus points to win a game, that’s our mindset,” Tannehill said.