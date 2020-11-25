Charles Woodson, LeRoy Butler are 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Between four and eight new members will be selected.

Of the 25 semifinalists, several have been finalists in the past besides Butler, including Boselli, Faneca, Holt, Lynch, Mills, Seymour, Thomas, Wayne and Young in 2019.

Manning, of course, is a record five-time league MVP and held several career passing records when he retired after 17 seasons; he missed 2011 with a severe neck problem. He played in three Super Bowls, winning two — one with the Colts and the other with Denver. He was a quarterback on the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Woodson, who played cornerback and safety with Oakland and Green Bay in his 18-year career, won a Super Bowl with the Packers, lost one with the Raiders, and made three All-Pro Teams. Woodson was the 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year, and took top defensive player honors in 2009. He also made the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Defensive end Jared Allen had 136 sacks and twice led the league in his 12-year career for the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers. He made four All-Pro Teams.