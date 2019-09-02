COSTA MESA, Calif. — Melvin Gordon's holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers will not end with a new contract.
General manager Tom Telesco said during a conference call on Sunday that the team has informed Gordon's agents that they have suspended contract talks until after the season. The Pro Bowl running back is on the did not report list after missing training camp and the preseason.
The Chargers — considered one of the contenders in the AFC to reach the Super Bowl — host Indianapolis in the Sept. 8 season opener.
"We have to get focused on the season and our next opponent," Telesco said. "So when or if Melvin reports, he'll play this season on his current contract, and we'll just revisit it after the season."
Gordon would make $5.6 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He is seeking an extension in the neighborhood of Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell, who average between $13 and $14.4 million per season. The Chargers have offered a contract that would average around $10 million per year, but the sides have remained at an impasse.
Gordon has gained more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons. He was sixth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (1,375), ninth in rushing (885 yards) and scored 14 touchdowns last season as the Chargers made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
But Gordon also has something in common with the other three running backs — injury issues. He missed four games late last season due to a knee injury and struggled after coming back, averaging 2.9 yards per carry compared to 5.2 yards pre injury.
Los Angeles will go into the season with third-year Austin Ekeler as its lead running back.