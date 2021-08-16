Changing of the guards? Unhappy with opener, Packers give Ben Braden, Royce Newman shot with first unit

“Once David was hurt and Rick was gone, we really didn’t have any other option for an established guy to go out there and play left tackle other than moving Billy over there,” Stenavich said. “I felt pretty good about it.”

Asked how good Jenkins would be as a left tackle if he played on a team without a five-time All-Pro like Bakhtiari, Stenavich replied, “He’d be great. I think he’d do a really good job. I think he could play all five spots and play at a Pro Bowl-caliber level. That’s how talented he is. I think most teams would love to have him as their left tackle.”

Of course, the problem with moving Jenkins is that the Packers now have what amounts to a four-man competition for the two guard spots. And as of now, it appears to be Braden and Runyan duking it out for the left guard spot, and Patrick having to stave off Newman, who played well against the Texans, for the right guard gig.