Changing of the guards? Unhappy with opener, Packers give Ben Braden, Royce Newman shot with first unit

GREEN BAY — Give the Green Bay Packers coaching staff this: When they see something they don’t like, they don’t just talk about it. They do something about it.
One day after offensive line coach Adam Stenavich questioned the intensity of his starting guards during the team’s 26-7 preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texans, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett described the performance from a fundamental and technique standpoint as “very bad,” the Packers lined up two new guards for the first snap of 11-on-11 work during Monday’s practice: Ben Braden at left guard and rookie fourth-round pick Royce Newman at right guard.
Against the Texans, the Packers started veteran Lucas Patrick, who has been with the No. 1 offense virtually all of camp, at right guard and second-year lineman Jon Runyan at left guard. Braden then entered the game on the fourth offensive possession at left guard, with Runyan moving to center after rookie starter Josh Myers called it a night.
Patrick and Runyan also got first-team snaps during the 90-minute practice, but Newman and Braden going first sent a very clear message.
“I hope that will light a little fire under some guys,” Stenavich said on Sunday, portending the moves that followed. “I definitely thought we lacked intensity. I thought Houston did a good job, (but) we’ve just got to come out there and do a better job executing, do a better job with our fundamentals and most of all just coming across the ball and getting after people.
“With those guys at the guard position, no one’s really stepped up and risen above the rest.”
When their line was fully healthy last season, the Packers started David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Corey Linsley at center, Patrick at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle. With Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee on Dec. 31 — and unlikely to be medically cleared for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener at New Orleans — the Packers have worked Jenkins at left tackle throughout camp and intend to start him there as long as Bakhtiari remains sidelined.
Jenkins played four of the five offensive line positions last year but primarily stayed at left guard after Bakhtiari’s injury, with ex-University of Wisconsin lineman Rick Wagner starting at right tackle and Turner moving to left tackle in the wake of Bakhtiari being lost for the season.
But early in the offseason, after Wagner was released, Stenavich quickly settled on Jenkins as the next-best option at left tackle.
“Once David was hurt and Rick was gone, we really didn’t have any other option for an established guy to go out there and play left tackle other than moving Billy over there,” Stenavich said. “I felt pretty good about it.”
Asked how good Jenkins would be as a left tackle if he played on a team without a five-time All-Pro like Bakhtiari, Stenavich replied, “He’d be great. I think he’d do a really good job. I think he could play all five spots and play at a Pro Bowl-caliber level. That’s how talented he is. I think most teams would love to have him as their left tackle.”
Of course, the problem with moving Jenkins is that the Packers now have what amounts to a four-man competition for the two guard spots. And as of now, it appears to be Braden and Runyan duking it out for the left guard spot, and Patrick having to stave off Newman, who played well against the Texans, for the right guard gig.
“I don't think we did a very good job up front just taking the techniques that we drill and the fundamentals we drill and applying them to the game. That was even with some of our veteran players in there,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday’s practice. “We did not execute the combination blocks very well. There were a couple missed reads by our backs that we can't have, but there were just some free runners where, if you do that, and there were some tough looks that we were running into.”
Newman had been working with the No. 2 offensive line at right guard while getting work at right tackle, too. While the coaches like his versatility, it appears he now has a chance to earn the starting job at right guard if he seizes the opportunity in front of him.
“I’m more familiar with tackle just because I’ve played it this whole past year (in college at Mississippi), but just getting more reps at guard has really helped me out,” Newman said earlier in camp. “(I’m) just figuring out how quick the speed is in the interior compared to tackle. We have a little more time to adjust (outside), so just getting more reps at guard, kind of getting used to different type of speed you see in there.”
The changes at guard weren’t the only adjustments to the practice rotations Monday. Kabion Ento, who had an interception late in the first half, worked with the No. 2 defense at cornerback, paired with first-round pick Eric Stokes behind Jaire Alexander and Kevin King. That put Ento ahead of 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson, who struggled against the Texans but did come up with an interception against No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert on an end zone throw to tight end Jace Sternberger late in practice.
In addition, King worked with the No. 1 defense ahead of Stokes after Stokes had worked with the 1s almost exclusively while King rehabbed a hamstring injury on the non-football injury list. LaFleur had remarked after the game about how the secondary coverage against the Texans hadn’t been sticky enough.
“If it’s third-and-7 and you’re playing off at 12 yards, and they’re running an out route and you have outside leverage/man (coverage) on a guy, you can’t be sitting that far off, because it was just pitch and catch,” LaFleur said. “I think there were some other things where we got into trouble with some of the corners kind of peeking in the backfield, looking at the quarterback, instead of focusing on the wide receiver. That’s something that we’ll stress and we’ll continue to stress the situational awareness, especially in those third-down situations.”