Changes to Bears offense haven't changed the unsightly results

Odds and ends

That lone red-zone trip stalled out when Nick Foles missed Miller on third-and-goal from the 5. Bears fans and Twitter detectives seemed furious at Foles for not recognizing Darnell Mooney flashing open across the middle. But the play design and the coverage the Vikings played set up what should have been a Foles-to-Miller touchdown on the first read. The only problem? Rookie tight end Cole Kmet ran the wrong route and created an unnecessary end-zone traffic jam that prevented Miller from getting into his out cut cleanly. If Kmet had stayed out of the way, the Bears would have had a first-quarter, game-tying touchdown.

Foles is undoubtedly kicking himself for two other passes to Miller that helped to define the night. The first came on the Bears' opening drive, on the second play after a takeaway. Foles had a clean pocket and Miller sprinting open across the middle near midfield. Yet Foles didn't smoothly reset as he climbed through the pocket and misfired to Miller, who got a hand on a high, inside pass that deflected to safety Harrison Smith for an interception. It was Foles' eighth interception in as many games this season and an inexcusable wild pitch given the degree of difficulty.