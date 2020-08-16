Chandon Sullivan looks to replace Tramon Williams while using lessons he learned from Packers’ longtime cover man

“Tramon is a guy who came in undrafted like myself and has played a long time,” Sullivan said during a Zoom video conference call with reporters over the weekend. “I told him what my goals were long term, and I just paid attention. Over the offseason, I pretty much watched every snap he played last year and just tried to see ways I could implement his game into mine.

“He definitely played a big role and I still keep in contact with him to this day.”

That the selfless Williams would take such an approach with Sullivan, whom the Packers quietly signed last offseason after he’d been cut by the Philadelphia Eagles, is hardly a surprise. Throughout the secondary, youngsters Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and Darnell Savage all rave about the kind of mentor Williams was to them during his second tour of duty with the team.

In Williams’ mind, he was simply paying forward what cornerbacks Charles Woodson and Al Harris had done for him early in his career — even if it means he won’t get the call to return to Green Bay this year because Sullivan proves more than capable of filling his role.