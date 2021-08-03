Challenge of David Bakhtiari’s patient approach to comeback? ‘I’m really itching to get back out there’

“It’s a fine line. That’s what I’ve figured out,” Bakhtiari said. “This is definitely my biggest injury. There are certain days where you can’t really do too much. I think the best rehab is the one that adjusts constantly on the fly, (based on) how much your body can tolerate, because you want to basically toe the line without crossing it. Once you do, you kind of set yourself back and you don’t want to be in that position.

Extra points

After being badgered by All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander about not bringing enough snacks to the Packers defensive backs room, rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes went to Target on Sunday and loaded up for a junk food-a-palooza — buying so many candy bars, cookies and chips the red-shirted checker was taken aback. “He was like, ‘Oh, man, this is a lot of junk food for just one person,’” Stokes said. “I was like, ‘Trust me, it’s about 16, 17 of us. It’s going to be gone in about a week.’” … Rookie defensive tackle T.J. Slaton ended practice by batting and then intercepting a Jordan Love pass and returning it for a touchdown during the final 2-minute 11-on-11 period. It was an eye-popping play by Slaton, but according to veteran defensive end Dean Lowry, it might’ve been the kid’s second-most athletic play of the day. “In the defensive meeting, he was dunking (on the 10-foot basketball hoop) in flip-flops in our team meeting room,” Lowry said. “And he brought it into practice.” … Love continues to get bonus 11-on-11 periods with the starting offense as Aaron Rodgers remains on a pitch count. Love also needs to get ready for extensive playing time in preseason, LaFleur said. “So you kind of get the benefit of both: You’re keeping your starter fresh but still preparing the young guy and getting him into the mix with the ones,” LaFleur said. “Jordan’s going to get a ton of reps in the preseason, game reps which are invaluable, so we want to make sure he’s feeling comfortable with all those guys.” … For the second time in less than a week, the Packers had a promising young player abruptly retire. First, it was offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak. On Tuesday, it was wide receiver Bailey Gaither, an undrafted wide receiver from San Jose State, who was put on the reserve/retired list. Former Northern Illinois tight end Daniel Crawford took his spot on the roster. … Sports Illustrated reported the Packers are adding defensive lineman Josh Avery after a tryout.