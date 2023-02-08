GREEN BAY — While the Green Bay Packers wait for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to decide whether he’s coming back, going elsewhere or retiring, others were getting set to leave or join the organization on Wednesday.
Houston-based NBC television affiliate KPRC-2 reported that the Packers were hiring Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams to replace departed veteran defensive backs coach Jerry Gray; Sports Illustrated reported longtime personnel/football administration executive Chad Brinker was leaving to become the Tennessee Titans new assistant general manager; and the team announced that longtime vice president of finance and administration Paul Baniel is retiring in October.
Williams’ challenge will be to replace the highly respected Jerry Gray, who spent three seasons with the Packers as part of a 26-year NFL coaching career that will continue as the assistant head coach/defense for the Atlanta Falcons.
Gray played nine seasons in the NFL as a defensive back and earned four Pro Bowl berths, and his playing experience combined with his history as a defensive coordinator at two previous stops won the unyielding respect of his players, including two-time second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.
The Packers hadn’t announced Williams’ addition as of Wednesday afternoon, so it’s unclear whether he’ll oversee the entire defensive backfield or only the cornerbacks. Ryan Downard is the team’s safeties coach.
Williams has coached 13 NFL seasons, the last four with the Cardinals. Before that, he spent one season with the Denver Broncos (2018) and two with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-’17) as those teams’ defensive backs coach. Before that, Williams spent seven seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers as the team’s assistant linebackers coach (2009-‘12) and assistant secondary coach (2013-‘15).
Brinker has been with the Packers for 13 seasons, and had been the right-hand man to the team’s executive vice president/director of football operations, Russ Ball, in recent years. Brinker worked his way up with the organization, starting as a scouting assistant in the personnel department before working as a pro scout and then as assistant director of pro scouting/salary cap analyst before his current role.
In Tennessee, Brinker reportedly will oversee the Titans’ football operations and strategy, and he will report to new GM Ran Carthon.
Baniel just finished his 14th season leading the Packers’ financial operations and has spent 11 years with the title of vice president of administration.
“On behalf of the Packers, we thank Paul for all he has done during his tenure here,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “His strong leadership and financial expertise over the past 14 years have been crucial as the business of the Packers has grown tremendously. We are particularly appreciative of his work to help enhance Lambeau Field and develop Titletown.
“I've loved working with Paul. He's brilliant and extremely ethical. We wish him the best in retirement. He will be missed, but we are happy for him and his wife, Nancy.”
A Milwaukee native and UW-Milwaukee alum, Baniel spent 16 years with the Milwaukee Brewers (1986-2002), serving as the team's vice president of finance as well as treasurer and secretary for the final seven years there. He also coordinated the financing for the construction of then-Miller Park.
After that, he spent six years as the chief financial officer of Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee before coming to Green Bay.
“As a life-long Wisconsinite and Packers fan, it's been an honor and a privilege to be a steward of the organization and help move it forward,” Baniel said in a statement. “I'm happy to start the next chapter of my life knowing the Packers are on strong financial ground and able to field many more championship teams.”
