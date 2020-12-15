Case for the defense? While hardly world-beaters, Packers' D rounds into form

GREEN BAY — There’s a scene about midway through the 1989 sports cinematic classic, “Major League,” when the long-suffering baseball fans in Cleveland realize their motley crew of castoffs and has-beens might be a better team than they first thought.
“You know, they could be a lot worse,” one fan says to his buddies in a diner.
“These guys aren’t so bad,” a construction worker colorfully tells a colleague, with an expletive added for emphasis.
Maybe Green Bay Packers fans can start saying that about their team’s defense entering the final three games of the regular season.
“It’s never going to be perfect. That’s something that we’ve talked about as a team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week. “There’s always going to be things to correct, and the biggest thing we have to do is make sure we’re hard on ourselves, we’re critical, we’re looking at everything that we can do to get better. (But) we continue to get better.”
That they do, even though no one will be mistaking defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s crew for the 1985 Chicago Bears. And, as LaFleur was quick to admit, the unit did have its issues in last Sunday’s 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions — a win that clinched a playoff berth and the NFC North Division title while also giving the Packers (10-3) control of their own destiny for the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed.
No matter what any other NFC team does down the stretch, the Packers will secure the top seed and the only NFC first-round bye with victories in their final three games: against Carolina (4-9) at Lambeau Field on Saturday night; against Tennessee (9-4) on Dec. 27 at Lambeau on “Sunday Night Football;” and on the road against the Chicago Bears (6-7) at Soldier Field in Chicago on Jan. 3.
And while quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on course for his third career NFL MVP award, and Davante Adams, who has emerged as arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver, are the engines driving this offensive-minded team in its quest for a Super Bowl LV berth, the defense has started to pull more of its weight in recent weeks.
According to Sportradar, over the past six weeks the Packers' defense has statistically been among the NFL’s best. Their 19 sacks are the second-most in the league over that span; opposing quarterbacks’ combined passer rating of 82.2 is the sixth-lowest; and the defense’s nine takeaways are the 10th most.
Overall, the Packers defense entered the week ranked eighth in the NFL in total defense (335.7 yards per game); tied for 16th in scoring defense (24.8 yards per game); 12th in passing defense (226.0 yards per game); 11th in rushing defense (109.7 yards per game); tied for 16th in yards allowed per play (5.6 yards); 10th in the NFL in sacks (35); and tied for 27th in takeaways (13).
Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith has led the way. After a slow start, Smith ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in sacks (10.5, tied for third), quarterback hits (21, seventh) and tackles for a loss (11, tied for seventh).
While pleased with the improvement, Pettine has been clear about the need for continued improvement: “We need to do a better job across the board. … It’s difficult, but we all go through it. And if we want to be successful, we certainly have to be better.”
Against the Lions, the lowlight for a defense that only gave up 293 total yards was a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that kept Detroit in the game after a Rodgers-to-Robert Tonyan touchdown pass had given Green Bay a 28-14 lead.
On that 75-yard, 5½-minute touchdown drive, the Packers' defense committed an eye-popping five penalties, including what LaFleur acknowledged was inexcusable: a 12-men-on-the-field flag. Instead of putting the game away, the defense let the Lions pull within a touchdown again.
It was the type of troubling drive that can have severe consequences in the one-and-done environs of the postseason, but it also shouldn’t take away from the improvement the unit has made of late, LaFleur said. He pointed to a three-and-out series on the Lions’ opening possession of the second half that allowed the offense to score back-to-back touchdowns on long drives of its own to gain at least some control of what had been a 14-14 game at the half.
LaFleur also praised the defense for stiffening after Jamal Agnew’s 71-yard fourth quarter kickoff return and holding the Lions to a field goal with 1:52 to go.
“Definitely, the penalties were a concern. You can’t do those kind of things, especially on third downs, when you have an opportunity to get the ball back,” LaFleur acknowledged. “It’s just the consistency from our defense. I thought to start the second half, that three-and-out was absolutely critical. That allowed us to go up two scores. And then, really, when our backs were up against the wall in terms of needing a stop after that long kickoff return, I thought our defense did a nice job of holding them to three points and bleeding a lot of time off the clock.
“We’re going to continue to strive for consistency and making sure everybody’s doing their responsibilities.”
Extra points
With the Saturday game, the Packers were required to issue an injury report Tuesday, even though the team didn’t actually practice and the players had the day off. The Packers estimated only two players would not have practiced: tight end Jace Sternberger, who remains in the concussion protocol, and wide receiver Malik Taylor, who sustained a hamstring injury last week in practice. … According to the Packers’ estimation, outside linebacker Rashan Gary (hip) and nickel defensive back Chandon Sullivan (hip) would have been limited participants in practice. … Smith is listed on the injury report with both an ankle injury, which has nagged him all season, as well as a thumb injury.
