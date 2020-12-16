Case for the defense? While hardly world-beaters, Packers' D rounding into form

Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith has led the way. After a slow start, Smith ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in sacks (10.5, tied for third), quarterback hits (21, seventh) and tackles for a loss (11, tied for seventh).

While pleased with the improvement, Pettine has been clear about the need for continued improvement: “We need to do a better job across the board. … It’s difficult, but we all go through it. And if we want to be successful, we certainly have to be better.”

Against the Lions, the lowlight for a defense that only gave up 293 total yards was a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that kept Detroit in the game after a Rodgers-to-Robert Tonyan touchdown pass had given Green Bay a 28-14 lead.

On that 75-yard, 5½-minute touchdown drive, the Packers’ defense committed an eye-popping five penalties, including what LaFleur acknowledged was inexcusable: a 12-men-on-the-field flag. Instead of putting the game away, the defense let the Lions pull within a touchdown again.