Cardinals' undefeated start ends with miscommunication as Rasul Douglas saves game for Packers

One play, one miscommunication, but plenty of missed opportunities before that.

The Cardinals were without three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt due to what may be a season-ending shoulder injury and the Packers took advantage despite playing without their top two receivers.

Arizona's offense showed some signs of life in the second half, yet never fully got untracked. Murray, despite his success late, failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season and had a quarterback rating of 67.0.

"We're not going to put this on one guy," Conner said. "We're just going to get back to it. There's not much to say. When you lose, you just take it and see what you can do to learn from it."

Ironically, Douglas was added to Green Bay’s active roster just three weeks ago when the team needed help in the secondary, after being signed off the Cardinals practice squad, where he spent a few weeks earlier this year.

"This is why I love this squad," Rodgers said. "The guy that made the pick was with them (pointing to Cards sideline) for four weeks. He was on the street. We brought him in. He's starting for us. He's a great dude. He's really meshed well with our team. To come up with a play like that with 15 seconds left is incredible."