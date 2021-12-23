Cardinals' loss enables Packers to become unanimous No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll

The LA Rams gained two spots to No. 4 after getting past the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday night in a game delayed two days because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Another NFC team moving up two places is Dallas, now at No. 5 in the poll. The Cowboys will face Washington on Sunday night in a key NFC East matchup.

The New England Patriots fell three places to No. 6 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. The Colts' 27-17 win lifted them four spots to No. 8.

"(Running back Jonathan) Taylor and a dynamite, turnover-feasting defense make them a scary playoff team," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of Indianapolis.

The Patriots host the Bills on Sunday in a game that could go a long way toward deciding the AFC East. The Bills inched up a spot to round out the top 10 after handling the Carolina Panthers.

The Colts head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals on Christmas night. The Cardinals, who were No. 1 in the poll as recently as two weeks ago, dropped another two spots to No. 7 after their stunning blowout loss at Detroit.