Cardinals' loss enables Packers to become unanimous No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll
Cardinals' loss enables Packers to become unanimous No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll

With division title in hand, Packers seeking NFC's top seed

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

NEW YORK — With three games to go in the regular season, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on quite a roll.

— NFC North champs.

— Top record overall in the NFL at 11-3.

— And maintaining their top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur speaks to the media after the Packers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 31-30 to improve to 11-3 on the season and clinch the third NFC North Division title in LaFleur's three seasons at the helm Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

The Packers earned all 12 of the first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Wednesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Packers clinched their division on Sunday after holding off the Baltimore Ravens. And the Packers will stay at home on Christmas as they host the Cleveland Browns.

"Aaron Rodgers is starting to put some separation between himself and the rest of the field in the MVP race, and a Packers team that had a tougher time than expected in Baltimore is still in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

The surging Kansas City Chiefs, who have won seven in a row, moved up two spots to No. 2 after topping the Los Angeles Chargers in OT last week. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped a spot to No. 3 after getting blanked at home by New Orleans on Sunday night.

The LA Rams gained two spots to No. 4 after getting past the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday night in a game delayed two days because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Another NFC team moving up two places is Dallas, now at No. 5 in the poll. The Cowboys will face Washington on Sunday night in a key NFC East matchup.

The New England Patriots fell three places to No. 6 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. The Colts' 27-17 win lifted them four spots to No. 8.

Check out some of the top performances from the Green Bay Packers' 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

"(Running back Jonathan) Taylor and a dynamite, turnover-feasting defense make them a scary playoff team," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of Indianapolis.

The Patriots host the Bills on Sunday in a game that could go a long way toward deciding the AFC East. The Bills inched up a spot to round out the top 10 after handling the Carolina Panthers.

The Colts head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals on Christmas night. The Cardinals, who were No. 1 in the poll as recently as two weeks ago, dropped another two spots to No. 7 after their stunning blowout loss at Detroit.

And the Tennessee Titans, trying to fight off the Colts in the AFC South, open Week 16 as they host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. The Titans are ranked ninth, the Niners are 12th.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Green Bay Packers (12)

11

3

0

384

1

2. Kansas City Chiefs

10

4

0

372

4

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10

4

0

346

2

4. Los Angeles Rams

10

4

0

343

6

5. Dallas Cowboys

10

4

0

337

7

6. New England Patriots

9

5

0

330

3

7. Arizona Cardinals

10

4

0

313

5

8. Indianapolis Colts

8

6

0

295

12

9. Tennessee Titans

9

5

0

278

8

10. Buffalo Bills

8

6

0

270

11

11. Los Angeles Chargers

8

6

0

269

9

12. San Francisco 49ers

8

6

0

254

13

13. Cincinnati Bengals

8

6

0

253

14

14. Baltimore Ravens

8

6

0

233

10

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

7

6

1

194

16

16. Minnesota Vikings

7

7

0

189

19

17. Miami Dolphins

7

7

0

187

20

18. New Orleans Saints

7

7

0

179

23

19. Cleveland Browns

7

7

0

177

15

20. Philadelphia Eagles

7

7

0

160

21

21. Las Vegas Raiders

7

7

0

150

24

22. Denver Broncos

7

7

0

144

17

23. Washington Football Team

6

8

0

126

18

24. Atlanta Falcons

6

8

0

111

22

25. Seattle Seahawks

5

9

0

99

25

26. Carolina Panthers

5

9

0

78

26

27. Chicago Bears

4

10

0

66

27

28. New York Giants

4

10

0

64

28

29. Detroit Lions

2

11

1

53

30

30. New York Jets

3

11

0

36

29

31. Houston Texans

3

11

0

34

31

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

2

12

0

12

32

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

