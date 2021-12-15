Cardinals' loss enable Packers to regain top spot in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — After another dominating win, Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears.
Another thing his team owns: the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the first time in a month.
The Green Bay Packers earned five of the 12 first-place votes for 375 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
The Packers gained a spot in the poll and currently have the top seed in the NFC going into Week 15 and the final month of the regular season. They beat the Bears 45-30 on Sunday night for their sixth consecutive victory over their longtime rival.
"Aaron Rodgers still owns the Bears, and the Packers are in the driver's seat for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.
"Since his Week 1 clunker against the Saints, Rodgers has 27 touchdowns, two interceptions and a great shot at a second straight MVP."
Despite having more first-place votes than the Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are No. 2 in the poll.
The Bucs also moved up a spot after their 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bucs have six first-place votes for 370 points.
The New England Patriots, coming off a bye, earned the remaining first-place vote as they climbed one place to No. 3. The Patriots currently have the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will look to extend their seven-game win streak on Saturday night when they head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.
The surging Kansas City Chiefs, who have won six in a row, moved up one spot to No. 4 after routing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs will open Week 15 on the road when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. The Chargers, in second place in the AFC West, moved up three spots to No. 9.
The Arizona Cardinals, who were No. 1, dropped all the way down to No. 5 after losing 30-23 on Monday night to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams' win lifted them four spots to No. 6 and they trail the Cards by just a game in the division.
The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys moved up a spot to No. 7 after topping Washington on Sunday.
Despite blanking the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0, the Tennessee Titans dropped two spots No. 8.
"The Titans are 9-4 and two inexplicable losses away from the top seed in the AFC," said Rick Gosselin of Talk of Fame Network.
"Tennessee has beaten the Bills, Chiefs and Rams this season and also swept its AFC South series from the Colts. All are in the playoff chase.
"But mixed in with all that glitter is a pair of losses to the 2-11 Texans and 3-10 Jets. The Titans lost to the Jets 27-24 despite a 157-yard rushing game from Derrick Henry and fell to the Texans 22-13 despite a 323-yard passing game from Ryan Tannehill. Go figure."
Another first-place AFC team that dropped was the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens fell four spots to No. 10 after losing 24-22 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Ravens, who lead the AFC North by a game, will host the Packers in a high-profile Week 15 matchup.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Green Bay Packers (5)
10
3
0
375
2
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6)
10
3
0
370
3
3. New England Patriots (1)
9
4
0
358
4
4. Kansas City Chiefs
9
4
0
346
5
5. Arizona Cardinals
10
3
0
344
1
6. Los Angeles Rams
9
4
0
325
10
7. Dallas Cowboys
9
4
0
307
8
8. Tennessee Titans
9
4
0
306
6
9. Los Angeles Chargers
8
5
0
279
12
10. Baltimore Ravens
8
5
0
274
6
11. Buffalo Bills
7
6
0
266
9
12. Indianapolis Colts
7
6
0
250
11
13. San Francisco 49ers
7
6
0
246
15
14. Cincinnati Bengals
7
6
0
225
13
15. Cleveland Browns
7
6
0
214
17
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
6
6
1
181
14
17. Denver Broncos
7
6
0
179
20
18. Washington Football Team
6
7
0
172
16
19. Minnesota Vikings
6
7
0
171
22
20. Miami Dolphins
6
7
0
170
19
21. Philadelphia Eagles
6
7
0
150
21
22. Atlanta Falcons
6
7
0
132
24
23. New Orleans Saints
6
7
0
125
23
24. Las Vegas Raiders
6
7
0
114
18
25. Seattle Seahawks
5
8
0
108
25
26. Carolina Panthers
5
8
0
83
26
27. Chicago Bears
4
9
0
74
27
28. New York Giants
4
9
0
72
27
29. New York Jets
3
10
0
43
29
30. Detroit Lions
1
11
1
29
30
31. Houston Texans
2
11
0
26
32
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
2
11
0
22
31
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
