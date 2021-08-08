Calling Devin Funchess’ anti-Asian slur ‘very unacceptable,’ Brian Gutekunst decides against cutting Packers receiver

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers believe Devin Funchess is genuinely apologetic and repentant for using an anti-Asian slur during a news conference with reporters following the team’s annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.
Funchess, who publicly apologized early Sunday morning via social media, met with general manager Brian Gutekunst in the aftermath of the remark and Gutekunst said Sunday that the team does not plan to release Funchess “at the moment” while also condemning what Funchess said.
“We've addressed it with Devin. He knows it's unacceptable,” Gutekunst said before taking questions from reporters. “I do think he's sincerely remorseful and will hopefully learn from this. He will, and hopefully our team can learn from this and we'll move forward. I do want to say that is something that is not condoned and it doesn't live up to what we believe here with the Green Bay Packers.”
Funchess was one of two players to speak with the media following Family Night because he had several receptions during the practice. He signed with the Packers as a free agent last offseason but opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.
He was ebullient following the practice and excitedly greeted reporters as he entered the media auditorium after previous Q&As were conducted virtually. He told reporters that he “liked smiles,” and when one reporter said he was smiling even if Funchess couldn’t tell because the reporter was wearing a mask — reporters attending news conferences are required to wear masks even though they are vaccinated — Funchess used the slur to explain how he could tell by the reporter’s eyes that he was smiling.
"I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight," Funchess posted on Twitter after midnight. "It was not ok. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I'm forever sorry!" https://twitter.com/D_FUNCH/status/1424239261964984322?s=20
Funchess, who played in only one game in 2019 because he broke his collarbone in the Indianapolis Colts’ season-opener that year, had been one of the feel-good stories of the night before his remark. Asked Sunday if he considered cutting Funchess, Gutekunst replied, "Through the conversations that we've had — and there's going to be more — I think his apology was sincere. I think he made a mistake. (But) it certainly can't happen again."
Smith OK after fall
Mike Smith has had a rough couple of months. After knocking out one of his front teeth in a workshop accident while trying to remove a stubborn cap off a container of motor oil in June, the Packers outside linebackers coach has been coaching throughout training camp wearing a large cast on his right arm.
What happened?
“Treehouse. I was building a treehouse for my kids. I was building the roof and fell off,” Smith explained Sunday. “I fell, like, 20 feet, shattered the wrist. But I’ll be all right. I still have one good arm to hold my wife with.”
Head coach Matt LaFleur suggested Smith stop with the do-it-yourself projects — “Matt’s telling me I need to hire people,” Smith said, “(but) I’m like, ‘Hell, no. I’ll do it myself’” — and Smith may want to consider heeding his boss’ advice. Not only did he dislocate his wrist, he also suffered ligament, nerve and tendon damage and sustained a concussion as well.
“What’s sad is it was the last board. It looks like I put the last board, because my SKIL saw was laying where I landed, it looks like I was about to cut the overhang off and that’s when I fell.”
Rookie returners
Special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton is inclined to go with a pair of rookies on returns — wide receiver Amari Rodgers on punts and running back Kylin Hill on kickoffs — if the unproven duo can continue on their current path.
“It’s going to play itself out but, right now, in the punt-return game, obviously, we’re leaning toward Amari,” Drayton said. “In the kickoff-return game, we’re really vetting Hill. (But) we have a lot of other guys who are putting in work in the return area.”
While Rodgers was a returner in college at Clemson, Hill had zero return experience on punts or kickoffs at Mississippi State.
“He does not have a lot of returns, so we are manipulating that during practice, pre-practice, post-practice. It’s just going to take rep after rep after rep,” Drayton said. “It’s going to take us putting him in game-like situations so that he is comfortable when we truly kick off.
“(But) he has the ability to stick his foot in the ground and get vertical. That is awesome as a returner when it comes to setting up blocks.”
‘Star’ treatment
Defensive backs coach/defensive passing-game coordinator Jerry Gray sounds like a man who wants Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander to man the so-called “star” position at least on a part-time basis in new defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme.
For now, though, Chandon Sullivan has manned that slot spot for most of camp, with Alexander, safety Darnell Savage and rookie fifth-round pick Shemar Jean-Charles also in the mix.
“I talked to Savage and he’s begging to get in,” Gray said. “We did Ja a little bit early in the week when he got a chance to get in there. Of course, we’ve still got Sully, who’s doing a great job. And then you look at Shemar. I think Shemar has a really good chance to be in that position, too. So (when) you look at it, we’ve got four guys that I think can really, really play at that level, depending on who’s in the slot (for the offense).”
Extra points
In discussing offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins’ versatility, Gutekunst may have given a clue that five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari won’t be medically cleared in time for the Sept. 12 season opener at New Orleans. With Bakhtiari, who tore the ACL in his left knee Dec. 31, on the physically unable to perform list, Jenkins has been working as the No. 1 left tackle, and Gutekunst was saying Jenkins is such a “unique athlete” that he can succeed at tackle despite having “prototypical guard size rather than tackle size.” Then, Gutekunst said. “We’ll see how it goes when we get into the regular season and how it fares, but again, the little bit that he’s done it so far, it looks like he’s going to be able to do that.” … With the rain falling during Family Night, Gutekunst admitted that “the Ted Thompson in me” wanted to call off the practice to prevent any injuries, referring to his predecessor as GM’s conservative approach. … Gutekunst said the Packers hope to continue contract extension talks with wide receiver Davante Adams during the season. “We don't shut things down for the season like I know that some teams have done that in the past,” he said. “We're willing to work through the season to get things done. I think this'll be a long process. This is another big contract with a very elite player, so it'll take some time.”
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…