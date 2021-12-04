Bye week report: Five things the Packers must fix during the final five regular-season games to bolster their Super Bowl chances

“We’ve done a good job of keeping teams out of the red zone, but when they get down there, it hasn’t been up to our standard,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to be better in those situations.”

Earlier this season, as opponents scored touchdowns on their first 15 combined trips into the red zone, the Packers discovered that despite being one of the NFL’s least-penalized teams, their defensive flags spiked in the red zone. That hasn’t been as big of an issue of late, but Barry acknowledged there wasn’t any clear explanation entering the self-scouting process for how his crew was overcoming those situational failures. Now, the goal is to improve in those areas and reach the defense’s full potential.“Obviously I want to improve in all areas, but the most important thing at the end of the day is limiting our opponent from putting points on the board,” Barry said. “That’s been good. We refer to third down as the ‘money down,’ we refer to the red zone as the ‘gold zone,’ and that’s definitely something I know I’m looking forward to really diving into.”