By the numbers? For Packers coach Matt LaFleur, using analytics as a tool is only part of the equation

Extra points

The Packers returned to practice post-bye with a short session inside the Don Hutson Center, where LaFleur had the heat blasting to mimic the 80-degree temperatures the team will play in against the Buccaneers. “That’s a tough thing to simulate. We’ll do our best,” LaFleur said. “We definitely had it cranked up in there and it was nice and ‘sweltry,’ if that’s right word.” … Inside linebacker Kamal Martin (knee) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) both took part in practice, starting their three-week window in which they are eligible to return from injured reserve. Neither player has seen action this season. … Adams (hamstring) took part in practice, as did outside linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle), tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), inside linebacker Krys Barnes (shoulder) and cornerback Chandon Sullivan (concussion). Running back/returner Tyler Ervin (wrist) and cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) did not practice. … LaFleur said he believed the team made it through the bye week without any positive COVID-19 tests, despite the Green Bay area’s high positivity rates. “We’ve got a couple more days before you’re really (in) the clear, and really, you’re never (in) the clear, right?” LaFleur said. “Especially, with where we’re living. But I think our guys are being responsible and taking the appropriate actions to make sure that we all stay safe.” … The Packers added tight end Dominique Dafney to the practice squad Monday. Dafney, who was in camp with the Indianapolis Colts in August, played at Indiana State, the same school that produced tight end Robert Tonyan.