By letting them catch a ride with him, Randall Cobb tries to help Packers rookie wideouts catch on

GREEN BAY — As one of Aaron Rodgers’ best friends, Randall Cobb wasn’t about to publicly chastise his pal for not coming to the Green Bay Packers’ first week of voluntary organized team activity practices.

“Obviously, we would like him to be here, but he’s not. It’s OK. That’s part of it,” the veteran wide receiver shrugged when asked about his quarterback and BFF. “Everybody has things they have to do in life. It’s all good.”

And why was Cobb, embarking on his 12th NFL season and the second year of his second tenure with the Packers, standing in the locker room taking questions earlier this week after taking part in a practice most other veterans skipped?

“Why’d I decide to be here?” Cobb replied, repeating the question. “Because I wanted to be here.”

But Cobb is more than just showing up and collecting his $100,000 workout bonus check. And he’s doing more than just catching passes with Jordan Love running the first-team offense instead of Rodgers, more than catching punts for new special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, more than demonstrating fundamentals for the young wideouts while receivers coach Jason Vrable puts the group through drill work — with Cobb first in line.

He's also serving as a chauffeur, it turns out.

And while you might prefer your Uber or Lyft driver to skip the chit-chat, Cobb is using the short drives in his Tesla from Lambeau Field to the Don Hutson Center or Ray Nitschke Field and back to dole out wisdom to his rookie counterparts.

With four rookies at OTAs — second-round pick Christian Watson, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, seventh-round pick Samori Toure and former University of Wisconsin wideout/undrafted free agent Danny Davis — there are plenty of eager passengers who can benefit from Cobb’s insight and experience.

On Tuesday, it was Watson catching a ride with Cobb and getting more than just transportation.

“Just making sure that they understand that they have all the tools, that they’re all special. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t,” Cobb replied when asked what his message to the rookies has been. “(Watson) has the total package. Just being around him for the past week and seeing some of the things he can do, he has all the tools, He’s very gifted.

“It’s about applying it, taking the stuff he learns in the classroom and taking it to the field. He has the tools. It’s about refining those tools. It takes time. It’s not going to happen overnight.

“That’s what I was trying to tell him on our ride up (from practice) — it’s a process. Just enjoy the process and have fun with it, don’t get so caught up in your head and press and think that it’s going to happen overnight. Because it never does.”

Cobb should know, having been an overwhelmed rookie second-round pick himself in 2011, despite carrying himself with a beyond-his-years maturity from the moment he set foot in the same locker room where he was speaking earlier this week.

He developed into not only a 1,000-yard receiver and Pro Bowl player, but one of the team’s elder statesmen. In the process, he’s grown from a 20-year-old rookie joining the reigning Super Bowl champions into a husband and father — his wife, Aiyda, and the couple’s two sons even came to Tuesday’s practice — seeking not only his first NFL title but ways to make beyond-the-box-score contributions.

As a result, after being re-acquired last summer by general manager Brian Gutekunst at a then-disgruntled Rodgers’ behest, his value extends beyond his on-field production, which would have been higher last season (28 receptions, 375 yards, five touchdowns) if not for a core muscle/sports hernia injury late in the year.

“I love playing football. I know that I can’t play forever, and time is dwindling,” said Cobb, who turns 32 in August. “I’m just trying to savor the last little bit, all of it that I can.”

One way to do that, and to leave a legacy that extends beyond his playing days, is to help younger players. Not only has Cobb looked for opportunities to help the rookies, he’s also continued to mentor second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, whom Cobb has known since Rodgers was 12. Cobb played for Rodgers’ father, now-Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin, at Kentucky.

For Watson, the lessons have been an early blessing — he gets to sit in a meeting room with (and ride to practice with) the same No. 18 he sees on the film the coaches project on the screen during installation periods.

Then, at practice, Watson is in the huddle with and on the field with Cobb. During Tuesday’s open-to-the-media practice, for example, Watson and Doubs lined up with the No. 1 offense as the outside receivers while Cobb worked in the slot.

“Guys who have been doing this thing for a long time, there’s a lot you can learn from them, even if they’re at a different spot,” Watson said. “Especially Randall, someone who’s been successful.

“There’s definitely a lot to learn from him, even away from the technicalities of routes, just his knowledge he has of the game and knowledge he has of this playbook. There’s a lot I can pick his brain and learn from him.”