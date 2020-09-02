Businesses in Green Bay, other NFL cities bracing for possibility of no fans

And now she won’t have visitors from out of town lining up during home football weekends.

“We have our regulars that will keep us afloat,” Barlament said. “It’s just so much fun when you have people from out of town all in the parking lot, the green-and-gold lining your seats inside and yelling ‘Go Pack Go’ on Packer mornings. It’s a really fun environment, and I don’t foresee that happening (this year).”

Other businesses have seen steeper declines. That’s evident from the “going out of business” signs outside the Green Bay Jersey Store, which has been selling Packers merchandise several blocks from Lambeau Field for over 20 years.

The decision was made a few months ago with the anticipation that fans probably wouldn’t be allowed at games. The store is staying open while it sells its remaining stock.

“In the end, because brick-and-mortar retail has changed so much anyway and the fact this year’s business was going to obviously be so uncertain and so far down from what it normally would be any way you look at it, the owner just made the decision to close the doors,” said Mike Walters, the store’s manager.

The lack of fans is proving especially costly for Green Bay’s hotels and motels.