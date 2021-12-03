Buoyed by Aaron Rodgers’ praise, Equanimeous St. Brown bounces back from training camp release

Last season, St. Brown came back to make the team again coming out of training camp but missed a month early in the year with a knee injury, finished the regular season with merely seven receptions for 117 yards and his first NFL touchdown, then dropped a crucial two-point conversion pass from Rodgers (a ball that was slightly deflected) that helped seal the Packers’ fate in an NFC Championship Game loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He’s kind of been back and forth a little bit this whole year, and I think it’s a credit to him mentally just to be able to keep grinding and keep earning trust and keep working,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “In his opportunities, he’s made the best of them. He’s been right where Aaron expects him to be. I think that is so important in this game. When you run a route, if we say 6 yards, it’s got to be 6 yards. It’s not at 8 or 5. … He’s earned (Rodgers’) trust.”

Added coach Matt LaFleur: “EQ’s done a great job. He’s owned his role, not only as a wide receiver, going out there, being physical, making some big plays. But he’s also done a great job on special teams. He’s done a heck of a job.”