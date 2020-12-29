Built on mutual admiration and respect, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams’ connection has reached transcendent level

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t say exactly what the gift had been — if it had been a birthday present or a Christmas present. After all, with Davante Adams, who turned 28 on Christmas Eve, it could have been either.

But for Rodgers, it wasn’t really about what he was giving his star wide receiver. Instead, for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and possible 2020 NFL MVP, it really was the thought that counted.

“You know, it’s been a special week for me. Just a lot of great moments this Christmas week for me personally,” Rodgers explained late Sunday night after completing 11 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns to Adams in the Packers’ 40-14 win over the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field — a victory that brought the Packers one step closer to earning the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. “And one of them was being able to give him a little present.

“I wrote him a real long message and just let him know how important he is to me — how much I value his friendship and I appreciate the way that he inspires me and our team. I just can’t say enough great things about the kind of person he is. And when you have the talent and the ability to go out there and dominate the way he has …”