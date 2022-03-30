‘Buckle up, baby': Matt LaFleur excited for what ‘fiery dude’ Rich Bisaccia will bring to Packers special teams

GREEN BAY — No one was more excited about Aaron Rodgers’ decision to return than Matt LaFleur.

“I actually received a text message that confirmed that Aaron was coming back. I was in an offensive meeting, so it was pretty exciting,” the Green Bay Packers coach said during a Q&A session with a small group of reporters earlier this week at the annual NFL Meetings at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida. “I actually darted out right away to make sure I read it the correct way before I let anybody know.”

But as pumped as LaFleur might be to have his quarterback back under center for a fourth year together — and for Rodgers’ 18th NFL season and 15th as the starting quarterback — LaFleur’s excitement about his new special-teams coordinator, Rich Bisaccia, ranks a pretty close second.

“Just wait. Buckle up, baby. Buckle up,” LaFleur said. “He is a fiery dude, now.”

To be sure, Bisaccia has his work cut out for him as the Packers’ fourth special-teams coordinator in five years. Last season, the Packers finished dead last in the 32-team league in longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings — then watched as their special-teams units played an ignominious starring role in their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, getting a field goal attempt and a punt blocked in a 13-10 loss on Jan. 22.

With a new holder (punter Corey Bojorquez, who has now been replaced by ex-Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell) and a midseason change at long-snapper (from Hunter Bradley to Steven Wirtel), veteran kicker Mason Crosby made just 73.5% of his field goal attempts, the second-worst success rate of his career.

Meanwhile, rookie returner Amari Rodgers was inconsistent and indecisive, the coverage units were unreliable, and the field goal and punt protection units had problems, including Wirtel getting bull-rushed by San Francisco’s Jordan Willis on the blocked punt in the playoff loss to the 49ers, leading to the game-changing touchdown.

To cap it off, on 49ers kicker Robbie Gould’s game-winning 45-yard field-goal as time expired, the Packers had just 10 men on the field.

Bisaccia, whom LaFleur hired — and reportedly made the NFL’s highest-paid special-teams coordinator — on Feb. 8, is known for his passion and energy, and he engendered intense loyalty from his players while serving as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim coach last season following Jon Gruden’s resignation.

But before taking over, the 61-year-old Bisaccia, who just finished his 20th season as an NFL coach after a lengthy career in the college ranks, was a highly regarded special-teams coordinator whose attention to detail and demanding coaching style paid big dividends for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-2010), San Diego Chargers (2011-2012), Dallas Cowboys (2013-2017) and the Raiders (2018-2021).

The Raiders ranked 11th in Gosselin’s special-teams rankings in 2021, and since 2006, Bisaccia’s units have finished in the top 10 six times.

He’s also no stranger to taking over disappointing groups, having taken over a Chargers unit that had ranked 32nd in 2010 and improved their ranking to No. 25 in 2011; and having taken over a Cowboys unit that ranked 17th in 2012 and lifted it to No. 4 in 2013.

After leading the Raiders to a 7-5 record as acting head coach, including a four-game winning streak to end the regular season to get the Raiders into the playoffs, Bisaccia interviewed for the permanent job but lost out to ex-New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, making him available for LaFleur to pursue.

“I can't wait to see how he interacts with our players and that dimension that he's going to bring, not only to special teams but I think really to our entire team,” LaFleur said of Bisaccia, who has yet to speak with reporters but could be introduced next week. “He's got high standards. He's going to be demanding. But he cares about not only his players but also cares about people. I just think, from my interactions with him, he's going to be a real asset for us.”

LaFleur got a scouting report on Bisaccia before hiring him from Raiders linebacker Will Compton, who was with LaFleur in Tennessee and Washington when LaFleur was an assistant on those teams’ staffs.

LaFleur and Compton remain close, and he said Compton told him Bisaccia is “the best leader he’s ever been around” and that while Bisaccia can be a jerk — Compton used a different word with LaFleur, who laughed when repeating it to reporters in Florida — but that Bisaccia’s players would “run through a concrete wall” for him, too.

“He’s somebody that he’s able to coach the player and the person,” Compton explained on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast earlier this offseason. “The relationships he has with guys … he’s somebody who can sit and have breakfast with you, lunch, have all the deep conversations and sit there and talk with you. He gets to your level personally. But then in the film room, he’s ruthless in there, coaching you hard. That’s the respect he commands. … I know all the boys were wanting to play their (expletive) off for coach Bisaccia — me being one of them. That’s how good of a coach he is.”