Buccaneers say 38-10 blowout of Packers in Week 6 is ancient, and irrelevant, history

For what it's worth, history favors the Bucs in Sunday's rematch at potentially frigid Lambeau Field. NFL Network's James Palmer recently pointed out teams that have defeated an opponent by at least 20 points in the regular season, then played that team again in the conference championship game are 13-3 all-time.

But expect history to be bucked by conventional wisdom, which suggests Aaron Rodgers won't again throw two interceptions — including a pick-six — in a four-play span as he did three months ago. That sequence, which erased a 10-0 Green Bay lead, forced the Packers out of their rhythm and run game. Nine of their 21 rushing attempts were in the first quarter.

"I think we all learned that when things aren't going your way, this league has a way of humbling you," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "And I think a lot of us, including myself ... we started to press and you can't do that in this league, especially when you're going against such a great defense like we were."

In lieu of pressing, look for Green Bay to pound. Its backfield triumvirate of Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon now is fully formed, enabling Rodgers to employ his renowned play-action chops almost at will. The Packers averaged 139.4 rushing yards in their first five games, including only 94 at Tampa Bay.