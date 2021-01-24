Buccaneers linebacker Devin White looks to wreck the Packers again

"I introduced myself to the world. I know what it was, because I got on that plane and we were flying home and I looked at my phone and I had 100-and-something messages."

Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Green Bay will be billed as a matchup between quarterbacks Tom Brady of the Bucs and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers.

But the Bucs have scored 27 points off turnovers, most of any team in the playoffs. White's performance is not surprising, especially considering he led the Bucs with 140 tackles and was second with nine sacks despite missing the final regular-season game and the wild-card win at Washington while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

White's range, nose for the ball and ferocious tackling style are unsurpassed by any player on defense.

"I feel like I'm the image, I'm the heart and soul of the defense," White said.

White's first big play in New Orleans came when he scooped up a fumble caused by rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who stripped the ball from tight end Jared Cook.

Trailing 20-13 and with the Saints having crossed midfield, White's fumble recovery set up the Bucs' tying touchdown.

But it was White's interception that got Sapp and most of Tampa Bay to its feet.