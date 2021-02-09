Buccaneers aiming to keep key cogs for another Super Bowl run

The Bucs likely have about $38 million in salary cap space, though the 2021 cap number has not been set yet.

Arians also expressed the belief that the Bucs, who rode Brady and a dynamic young defense on an impressive playoff surge that culminated with Tampa Bay becoming the first team to appear in a Super Bowl in its own stadium, can be even better next year.

He and Brady reiterated how difficult it was to navigate this season, the quarterback’s first in Tampa Bay after 20 years in New England, amid COVID-19 protocols that eliminated offseason workouts and preseason games.

“Hopefully we can keep the band together, have an offseason and actually know what we’re doing (entering next season), “ Arians said. “I think the sky’s the limit for this group.”

Brady, who won his fifth Super Bowl MPV award, was asked Sunday night and again Monday where his first title with Tampa Bay ranks with the six he won with the Patriots. He said every season is different and poses different challenges, though he finally conceded there was something special about what the Bucs were able to accomplish playing through a pandemic.