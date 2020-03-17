Bryan Bulaga departs for Chargers on reported three-year, $30 million deal

“That would be ideal for me — (to) continue to perform at a high level,” Bulaga said. “If my body feels good and everything goes well, that would be awesome for me.”

Bakhtiari, who is entering the final year of his contract, said in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” Tuesday morning that he and Bulaga had spoken on Monday and that the two friends said their goodbyes as teammates.

“I talked to Bryan yesterday, with all the signs pointing to (him leaving), and I wished him the best,” Bakhtiari said. “I told him, ‘Hey, you know what? Do what’s best for you, do what’s best for your family.’ Obviously that’s what he’s going to do. I’m just excited for him. I’ll be watching him, but that one really hurts, because of how close we are. I mean, he gave a decade to the Packers, and when I think of right tackles, I think of Bryan Bulaga.”