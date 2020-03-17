Bryan Bulaga departs for Chargers on reported 3-year, $30 million deal

“There’s been nothing. There’s been no talk,” Bulaga said in a recent ESPN Wisconsin interview. “It could be as it gets closer to free agency maybe those talks begin and things maybe start to get worked out. We’ll see. I was hoping that I could end my career in Green Bay. Hopefully, talks between the Packers and my representatives go really well. At least, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

Instead, Bulaga heads to the Chargers, who earlier this offseason hired James Campen as their offensive line coach. Campen was Bulaga’s first line coach in Green Bay and tutored him until last season, when Campen moved on to the Cleveland Browns after not being retained by new coach Matt LaFleur.

Despite a gruesome late October finger injury and a partially torn MCL in his right knee in late November, Bulaga started all 16 regular-season games for only the second time in an injury-riddled career that included season-ending injuries midway through the 2012 season (hip), in training camp in ’13 (ACL tear) and late in the ’17 season (another ACL tear).

Bulaga then left the regular-season finale at Detroit with a concussion and missed the team’s NFC divisional playoff win over the Seahawks with an illness, but there was little doubt last season was his best. He said in the ESPN Wisconsin interview he hoped to play “three to four” more years.