Browns to interview ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy didn’t interview with the Cleveland Browns last year when they put him on the back burner a few times, but he’ll be their first interview this time around.

McCarthy, 56, is scheduled to meet with the Browns on Thursday and try to get back in the game after the Packers fired him with four games remaining in the 2018 season. He’s also set to interview with the New York Giants over the weekend.

If the Browns like McCarthy, he could pair with assistant general manager Eliot Wolf, with whom he spent 12 seasons with Green Bay. Such a pairing is under consideration, a league source told cleveland.com.

Wolf, who joined the Browns under GM John Dorsey in 2018, was retained Tuesday when Dorsey was let go, and could remain depending on who’s hired as coach. The Browns are leaving their head of football job open to make sure their GM and coach are aligned.

McCarthy and Wolf would certainly fit that bill. They went to the playoffs nine times together in Green Bay, including four NFC title games and a victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

McCarthy, 125-77-2 in the regular season and 10-8 in the playoffs, has also had two interviews in recent weeks with the Carolina Panthers, who are continuing their search.