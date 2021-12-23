Browns' star pass rusher Myles Garrett iffy to play against Packers with groin injury

As the Browns wait to see if they'll have Garrett, defensive tackle Malik Jackson tried speaking it into existence.

"I'm going to put positivity in the air and say he's going to be there," Jackson said on a Zoom call.

Cleveland's defensive front is not whole. End Jadeveon Clowney remains on the COVID-19 list after testing positive late last week. Also, the Browns on Tuesday placed end Takk McKinley on injured reserve after he tore an Achilles tendon against the Raiders. He's scheduled to have surgery.

"We've got guys that have been sitting here biting at the chomps ready to get out there and show what they have," Jackson said. "I don't think we'll miss a beat. As good as Myles is, I think guys, if we've got two or three guys going just as hard, it will be good like Myles. I think we'll be good.

"I know Myles is a warrior, he's going to try to go and be out there and help us, so that's what I'm expecting. But if he can't, then that's what it is, and I expect (Curtis) Weaver or Porter Gustin or whoever's up to do their thing."

Other options for the Browns are Joe Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo, who is scheduled to come off the COVID-19 list.