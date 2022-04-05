 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Browns sign former Packers punter Corey Bojorquez to 2-year deal

Browns sign former Packers punter Bojorquez to 2-year deal

FILE - Green Bay Packers' Corey Bojorquez punts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract on Monday, April 4, 2022. Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

 Rick Scuteri

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract on Monday.

Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder for the Packers.

The 25-year-old also spent three years with Buffalo, so he's used to the windy conditions he'll likely face during home games in Cleveland.

In 2020, Bojorquez led the NFL with a gross average of 50.8 yards. He's also had three punts blocked, including one in Green Bay's playoff loss to San Francisco last season.

The Browns released struggling punter Jamie Gillan late last season before signing veteran Dustin Colquitt for the final few games.

Now that they've got a punter, the Browns will look to add another kicker. They didn't tender Chase McLaughlin as a free agent following his rough 2021 season. Chris Blewitt is on the roster, but the team will bring in another for competition and depth.

Cleveland's special teams struggled across the board while the Browns went 8-9 last season. They did upgrade their return teams this offseason by signing free agent Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant to a three-year contract.

Grant averaged 11.9 yards on punt returns and 23.4 yards on kickoffs for the Chicago Bears last season.

