Browns QB Baker Mayfield makes too many mistakes in return from COVID-19 list

Even with so many players sidelined, the Browns still could have won this game and handed the Packers their first home loss of the season — if Mayfield hadn’t made so many mistakes.

“With Baker, I know he had four interceptions, but listen, we win as a team, we lose as a team,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s going to take it hard and we’re all taking it hard.”

Stefanski said he didn’t consider making a quarterback switch at halftime. Three of Mayfield’s interceptions came in the first half.

“Baker, he’s done a great job while he’s been the quarterback for us and I’m going to believe in him as long as he’s got a Brown uniform on,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said. “I’m going to roll with him. I’m going to support him. I’m going to be there for him for better or worse. He’s made some great plays. He made some not-so-great plays. So have all of us. Don’t judge him for when he was injured or coming back from COVID. The guy can play.”

Mayfield has been unable to practice the last couple of weeks due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. But he only had to look at the opposite sideline to know that a lack of practice time doesn’t always result in a lack of production.