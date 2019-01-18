Former Green Bay Packers cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt has accepted a job with the Cleveland Browns, who have hired him as the team’s defensive passing-game coordinator and secondary coach, two league sources confirmed Thursday.

Whitt had four teams interested in him after the Packers parted ways with him on Jan. 11.

One league source reiterated that Whitt’s dismissal in Green Bay wasn’t defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s call, and that Pettine and Whitt worked well together. Instead, Whitt’s departure was tied to his longtime connection to ex-head coach Mike McCarthy, and the team’s desire to move on from coaches who’d been with McCarthy for much of his tenure.

With Whitt and offensive line coach James Campen both landing in Cleveland and interim head coach Joe Philbin pursuing other opportunities, the only other long-standing McCarthy staffer was versatile defensive coach Scott McCurley, who just finished his 13th season with the team.

A league source said that McCurley, too, has also been informed that he won’t be retained.

Watt on mend

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt underwent minor knee surgery for a “cleanup” procedure at the end of the regular season, NFL Media reported.

The report noted the former University of Wisconsin athlete is “fine” after receiving some “maintenance on an injury that bothered him during the season.”

Watt was in good spirits Thursday, as he congratulated his younger brother, T.J., on his first Pro Bowl selection in his second NFL season with the Steelers. T.J. Watt will replace the Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney, who has opted not to play.