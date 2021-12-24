Browns face plenty of uncertainty as they head to Green Bay for Christmas game

GREEN BAY — The Cleveland Browns are residing in the AFC North basement, dealing with COVID-19 complications and playing two road games in a span of six days.
Yet they remain in the mix for a second straight playoff berth.
The Browns (7-7) can give their fading postseason hopes a major boost by winning Saturday as they attempt to hand the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers (11-3) their first home loss of the season.
Cleveland is attempting to bounce back from a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that was decided by a field goal on the game's final play.
"We have to go out there, forget what happened, understand the situation to win and understand that we can't have any more mess-ups," Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. "That is it. Just live in that reality."
The Browns were missing coach Kevin Stefanski and about a dozen usual starters — including quarterback Baker Mayfield — who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Raiders game.
Stefanski has since returned. The Browns also expect to have some players back who weren't available for Monday's game, maybe even Mayfield, who might not travel with the team to Wisconsin, but is expected to start.
He remained on the COVID-19 list through Thursday, and Mayfield hasn't practiced since going on the COVID-19 list Dec. 15. His 10-day quarantine period ends Saturday, and Stefanski said he'll likely start despite not practicing.
"If he's healthy as he's been and he's cleared and ready to go, then I anticipate him playing."
With the late kickoff, the Browns will have a walkthrough before the game, which will give Mayfield a chance to go over the game plan and throw after being limited to virtual meetings the past two weeks.
It has been a challenging two weeks for the Browns, who have dealt with numerous obstacles while preparing for one of the NFL's top teams.
"The challenge is facing a really good Packers team," Stefanski said. "You know they have star players. They are very well coached. We have our work cut out for us. Who is available to us and all of those type of things, we will just deal with it day by day."
While the Browns are trying to stay in the playoff picture, the Packers also have plenty at stake in this Christmas Day contest.
Green Bay already has secured its third straight NFC North title, but is competing for the top seed in the conference playoffs, which would give the Packers a first-round postseason bye. The Packers are seeking their first Super Bowl berth since their 2010 title run after losing in the NFC championship game each of the last two years.
The Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all one game behind Green Bay in the conference standings.
"We can't take these next three opponents lightly because we still have a lot left out there for us," Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard said. "Yes, we've had success. Yes, we've won division titles. We've gone to the NFC championship the past two years, but ultimately when the season's over with, we didn't reach our goal."
GARRETT'S GRIND
Nothing's going to stop Browns defensive superstar Myles Garrett's playoff push.
Garrett injured his groin in the fourth quarter Monday, stayed in despite being limited and said it would take a "broken leg" to keep him out against Rodgers and the Packers. He didn't practice this week.
"I feel like I'll play regardless of how I feel," he said. "I'm going to go out there and give my all. We've got to win out to make the playoffs and I'm going to play in every second of the game that I can."
Garrett, who has a career-high 15 sacks, understands the task won't be easy with Takk McKinley out for the season and Jadeveon Clowney on the COVID-19 list.
"I don't have a choice but to be great," he said.
TRETTER TESTS POSITIVE
Browns center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president who has been pushing the league for daily COVID-19 testing all season, tested positive for the virus on Thursday.
Tretter, a former Packers player, posted on Twitter that he was experiencing symptoms and chose to be tested at the team's facility in Berea, Ohio.
"Unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19," Tretter wrote. "I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus."
On Wednesday, Tretter spoke to reporters for the first time in weeks and discussed the recent challenges for the NFL and players' union to navigate the uptick in cases due to the omicron variant.
"It has been a trying week or two weeks for everybody," Tretter said. "This is a new variant. When COVID first happened, we had six months to kind of figure it out and figure out a path forward. In this instance, we had about six days to figure it out."
Tretter said he had received the vaccine booster, and had chosen to stay away from the facility as the team was conducting meetings virtually. He returned for Thursday's practice and tested positive shortly before the Browns were scheduled to take the field.
The league relaxed some of its testing policies last week amid the outbreak among the Browns and other teams. Tretter said the union's position was players need a choice.
"Our membership is a microcosm of the country," he said. "We have people who are ready to move forward who have done everything that has been asked of them, they have gotten vaccinated and made those decisions, and now, they want to start feeling like, 'You know what? I am not at risk of serious illness because of my vaccine status. I have done what they have said, and now, I am ready to go back to somewhat normalcy.'
"Then we still have guys who do not want to get COVID and still want to live a more cautious lifestyle. Now, everybody has those choices."
MISTER RODGERS
Jackson may know Rodgers personally, but that doesn't mean he'll treat him nicely on the holiday.
The Browns defensive tackle believes he also might have provided the inspiration for Rodgers to dress up on Halloween like John Wick, the movie hitman portrayed by Keanu Reeves. Jackson and Rodgers worked out together in California during the past offseason.
"He came in one day with the hair slicked back," Jackson said. "Just the whole vibe was just John Wick, just do not care and just walking around doing your thing. I called him Mr. Wick."
SPECIAL TEAMS ISSUES
The Browns addressed some troubling special teams issues this week. While they decided to ride it out with wayward kicker Chase McLaughlin, the Browns waived punter Jamie Gillan.
Nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer," Gillan struggled all season. He went on the COVID-19 list two weeks ago, and veteran Dustin Colquitt took his job.
McLaughlin has missed six of his last 12 field goal tries, including a 47-yarder that proved costly against Las Vegas.
They committed three penalties at Baltimore. One week earlier, they allowed a 97-yard punt return to Chicago's Jakeem Grant and had several other special teams gaffes.
PLAYING ON CHRISTMAS
This marks the first time the Browns have played on Christmas Day.
The Packers have played on Christmas twice before. They lost at home to the Bears in 2005 and beat the Bears at home in 2011.
POSSIBLE COACHING MILESTONE
Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 37-9 in the regular season. A victory Saturday would enable LaFleur to match George Seifert's record for most wins by a head coach in his first three seasons.
Seifert had a 38-10 regular-season record in his first three years.
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report.
